Ukrainian President Zelensky Awards Medals To Wounded Soldiers During Hospital Visit

While visiting a military hospital on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently awarded wounded soldiers for their service. Since Russia declared war on Ukraine, people all around the world continue to acknowledge Ukrainian soldiers who made the courageous decision to put their lives at risk and fight for their country. Now, the country’s president is rewarding them for their bravery.

At a Glance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited soldiers recovering in the hospital.

He presented an award to eight soldiers who fought against Russia.

He awarded wounded soldiers Hero of Ukraine awards.

His office gave a statement on the day the soldiers were presented with awards. “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a visit to the wounded defenders of Ukraine undergoing treatment at a military hospital.” The 44-year-old former actor awarded the wounded soldiers “orders and medals for courage and dedication. As well as honored the hospital staff for exemplary work in difficult conditions.”

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported that Zelensky “Guys, get well soon. I believe that the best gift for your statement will be our common victory!”

The Ukrainian president continues to recognize a number of soldiers for their services since Russia’s brutal attack. Zelensky spent his Saturday giving out eight Hero of Ukraine awards to wounded soldiers. These awards are also given to acknowledge “personal courage and heroism shown in defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Sean Penn on Meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Before Russia declared war on Ukraine, actor Sean Penn supported President Volodymyr Zelensky and his country. In a recent emotional interview, Penn said nothing but kind words towards him.

During the interview, the famed actor and producer talked about Ukraine’s frightening situation and Volodymyr Zelensky with Anderson Cooper. Cooper then discussed how Zelensky rallied his country while inspiring hope and patriotism.

“You know, when I talk about President Zelensky, I think it should be said that I’m talking about most of what I observed in the Ukrainian people,” Penn began. “You know, we have these inspirational figures in our micro lives. I have extraordinary children that inspire me, an extraordinary estranged wife who inspires me daily. And then there’s the macro inspiration of these great figures of history. Meeting with President Zelensky the day before the invasion and then meeting with him again on the day of the invasion. I don’t know if he knew that he was born for this.”

As he continues speaking, Penn lets viewers know that he sees Zelensky as the person Ukraine needs. After witnessing the horrors the country continues to endure, it reminded him how much America needs to assist the country.

“But it was clear I was in the presence of something and again, I think reflected of so many Ukrainians that was new, that was new to the modern world in terms of courage and dignity.”