Ukrainian President Zelensky Offers Condolences to Family of Journalist Brent Renaud in Powerful Letter

After American journalist Brent Renaud died from a gunshot wound by Russian forces while on assignment in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky is offering condolences for his family.

Renaud, along with fellow filmmaker Juan Arredondo, was traveling to document refugees outside of Kyiv in Irpin. CBS reports that while attempting to get an escort across a bridge at a checkpoint in the city, Russian forces opened fire on the men, killing Renaud and injuring Arrendondo.

What to Know

Brent Renaud: award-winning journalist and filmmaker on assignment filming refugees

Shot in the neck by Russian forces trying to cross a bridge near Kyiv

One other American filmmaker was injured

President Volodymyr Zelensky sent heartfelt condolences in a letter to Renaud’s family

Head of Kyiv regional police force, Andriy Nebytov, posted a photo of Renaud along with his U.S. passport and New York Times credential on Facebook.

A spokeswoman for The New York Times said that Renaud was not on assignment for the outlet at the time. However, he worked with the news organization on a number of projects for years. The woman said Renaud was a “talented filmmaker.”

Following up on news of the journalist’s death, TIME released a statement saying Renaud was “in the region working on a TIME Studios project focused on the global refugee crisis.”

Brent Renaud’s Colleague Speaks About Russian Attack

From a gurney bed in a Ukrainian hospital, Arredondo explained what happened, amid the chaos of the situation.

“Somebody offered to take us to the other bridge, and we crossed a checkpoint, and they started shooting at us. So the driver turned around, and they kept shooting, two of us. My friend is Brent Renaud, and he’s been shot and left behind,” said Arredondo, who is also American. “I saw him being shot in the neck, and we got split, and I got pulled.”

In a post on Twitter, Zelensky shared the letter he sent to Renaud’s family. He also called Renaud “a brave journalist.”

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Brent Renaud who lost his life while documenting the ruthlessness & evil inflicted upon 🇺🇦 people by Russia. May Brent’s life & sacrifice inspire the world to stand up in fight for the forces of light against forces of darkness. pic.twitter.com/bvQjM470OU — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 14, 2022

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Brent Renaud who lost his life while documenting the ruthlessness & evil inflicted upon people by Russia. May Brent’s life & sacrifice inspire the world to stand up in fight for the forces of light against forces of darkness,” Zelensky said, along with a picture of the letter to Renaud’s family.

Ukraine President Zelensky’s Words for Renaud’s Family

He goes on to write:

“The people of Ukraine, who are fighting against the Russian regime to defend their Homeland and democracy in the world, are mourning with you,” Zelensky said. “We are thankful to Brent for his professionalism and commitment to the values of compassion, ethics and justice.”

The Ukrainian president finished the letter with, “May Brent’s life, service and sacrifice inspire generations of people all around the world to stand up in fight for the forces of light against forces of darkness.”

Brent Renaud was an award-winning journalist and filmmaker. He also reported from both Iraq and Afghanistan. He was 50-years-old.