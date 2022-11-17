Ukrainian Sniper ‘Hits Two Russians With One Shot’ from Thousands of Feet Away: Report

It’s been a long nine months since Vladimir Putin launched his attack on the much smaller nation of Ukraine. Since then, the war has displaced a number of Ukrainian families and resulted in thousands of fatalities, both Russian and Ukrainian. Recently, one of the latter’s snipers proved that months of war have only sharpened soldiers’ battle skills. A video that was released by the Ukrainian military reportedly shows a sniper hitting two Russian occupants with a single shot from thousands of feet away.

The video isn’t of the highest quality. This is because the Daily Mail states we’re actually looking down the scope of the sniper’s gun. What we do see in the frame is the Ukrainian sniper’s crosshairs focused on two individual moving blobs. Suddenly, the scene turns blurry, indicating the gunman took the shot. When the barrel comes back down, both blobs have collapsed, indicating that the sniper’s bullet took down two Russian soldiers.

Ukraine’s military offered further praise for this particular sniper. The gunman also reportedly managed to take out five Russian troops in a matter of five minutes. The news outlet reports the footage was captured Thursday morning while the 3rd Special Purpose Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine patrolled the Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian military said of the sniper’s shot, “It happened in the Donetsk direction. As a result, three Russians were killed and two were wounded. During work, it was possible to hit two enemies at once with one shot.”

The marksman’s feat is astonishing as the military reported that the shot covered a distance of nearly 4,000 feet.

Sniper Downs Russian Invaders Days After Ukrainian Soldier Makes Second-Longest Combat Kill in History

As stated, Ukraine’s size as a nation does not correlate with its military’s tactical skills. Their military is a fraction of the size of Russia’s. But, nevertheless, the European country’s soldiers have dealt a serious blow to the invading military. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claims their military has dealt Russia 83,110 losses in personnel, destroyed and disabled 2,878 tanks, 5,804 armored combat vehicles, and 1,860 artillery units. That’s in addition to hundreds of other vehicles and combat machinery.

Before the sniper above took the Thursday morning shot, it was reported that another Ukrainian marksman fired on Russian troops and made the second-longest combat kill in history. The news outlet reports that the sniper made the shot from a distance of 2,710 meters—which roughly equates to 1.7 miles—earlier this week.

Ukraine’s military is able to make these remarkable shots as the sniper rifles they’ve chosen to use have a longer range than the ones used by the United States military. The U.S. military most commonly used a firearm called the Barrett .50 caliber rifle. Ukraine’s military most commonly used a gun called the Snipex Alligator. This particular weapon has an effective range of 6,600 feet, but a maximum of 23,000 feet.