Ukrainian Soldiers Who Met on the Front Line Get Married Before Heading Back To Defend Kyiv

Two Ukrainian Soldiers recently married before heading back to the front lines. The couple first met in 2015 during a war in Donbas. They re-united under the tragic circumstances of the invasion this year.

At a Glance

The Ukrainian Soldiers Married Before Going Into Battle

The couple began their relationship as the Russian Invasion of Ukraine began. The devastating invasion has killed hundreds of civilians and caused a massive humanitarian crisis, with 2.5 million people fleeing the country.

“There is a hard time ahead of us, so we decided to do it now,” the bride said according to the Daily Mail. The military chaplain and medic with the army not only officiated this service but also officiated other weddings for military and medical personnel as well as civilians.

This is not the only marriage to make headlines. The ceremony between soldiers occurred earlier this month, and the mayor of Kyiv actually paid them a visit.

The UN Has Confirmed Over 549 Civillian Deaths

Many soldiers are trying to find little shreds of positivity while fighting off the invasion. Currently, the UN has confirmed that 549 Civilians are confirmed dead, but that number is likely higher. The United States just approved $200 million in equipment and weapons for Ukraine to get sent out immediately.

Many other countries are also sending over aid to Ukraine. The Czech Republic, for instance, recently announced it’ll send over more aid as well. Nonprofits from all over the world are also trying to help, though some have met logistical issues when it comes to getting supplies over.

Meanwhile, however, President Zelensky of Ukraine is asking NATO to install a no-fly zone over his country. However, it’s something that Putin has warned he’ll essentially see as an act of war.

Zelensky continues to ask NATO for a no-fly zone, addressing NATO countries earlier today, saying, “We were right … now I repeat again — if you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory. NATO territory. On the homes of citizens of NATO countries.”

He also cited the death of American Journalist Brent Renaud.

“An American journalist was killed in the Kyiv region today. Brent Renaud. His colleague was wounded. It was a deliberate attack by the Russian military. They knew what they were doing. But not everyone in the West seems to know what they are doing,” he said.

Additionally today, Russian airstrikes hit right near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, which is quite close to the Polish border. The strikes killed at least 35 people and injured at least 130.