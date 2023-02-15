United Airlines Plane That Nosedived Towards Pacific: New Details Emerge

We have new details surrounding the bizarre United Airlines flight that dove 1,400 feet shortly after taking off from Maui en route to San Francisco. According to a new report, the incident with the plane may have been attributed to the pilots’ failure to program the autopilot properly.

As a result, officials are investigating why the Beoing 777 plane got within just 800 feet of the Pacific Ocean.

According to aviation consultant Kit Derby, the pilots probably engaged the autopilot considering the heavy rain at the time.

“So one of the things that pilots do is a set an altitude, which is a target for the autopilot. If that altitude was set lower [then the current altitude] then the autopilot would descend,” he said.

He added that when pilots get airspace clearance before takeoff, they would usually set the autopilot to the appropriate altitude.

Derby continued: “If that step didn’t occur, then it could still be at the airport elevation, which would be below you at this point.”

As Derby describes, the only other possible theories he would entertain would be that the autopilot system malfunctioned. However, he notes that that would be “extremely rare.”

He added that it would be doubtful that the plane underwent a malfunction.

“They weren’t very high. And they came very close to the water. But they didn’t really lose that much altitude. I mean, 500 feet or so is not a lot of altitude in the big picture unless you’re close to the ground,” he said.

Aviation expert calls pilots’ choice to keep flying plane as ‘very concerning’

According to reports, the pilots had a combined 25,000 hours of flying time between them.

According to aviation safety expert Anthony Brickhouse, he would be interested to find out whether the autopilot was turned on. However, he noted he would wait until all of the information was released before entertaining a theory about the plane.

He added that investigators would likely study the weather systems in the regions at the time.

“Like the rest of the world, I literally just learned about this yesterday. And there’s so many questions, because this is not a typical movement that you would see an aircraft making at any point in a flight. So it’s just a really interesting situation,” he continued.

In addition, he described the pilots’ choice to continue flying to San Francisco as “very concerning.”

“So speaking purely from a safety perspective, I would have preferred to see that aircraft, you know, turn around and land back at Maui and make sure that the aircraft was in good condition,” he said.