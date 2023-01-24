Universal Studios Hollywood Performer Hospitalized After Waterworld Stunt Gone Wrong

On Tuesday (January 24th), Universal Studios Hollywood announced that a performer at its Waterworld: A Live Sea War Spectacular attraction was hospitalized the day before.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Universal Studios Hollywood confirmed a performer of the show was transported to a nearby hospital following a stunt during an afternoon performance. “Our thoughts are within as he receives care,” the theme park stated. “Details surrounding the event are being reviewed.”

Local news station KTLA reported that the Los Angeles County Fire Department had responded to a call at Universal Studios just before 2:10 p.m. on Monday. It was revealed that the performer was unresponsive and was given CPR. He was breathing before being taken to the hospital.

The Waterworld: A Live Sea War Spectacular attraction notably consists of intense fight scenes, jumping jet skis, and pyrotechnics. The show’s performers also plunge from significant heights into the water below. The attraction has been a “must-see” at the California theme park since 1995 and is based on Kevin Costner’s film Waterworld, which was released the same year. The show is nearly 20 minutes long.

Universal Studios Hollywood to Open Super Nintendo World Next Month

As Universal Studios Hollywood investigates the incident at the Waterworld: A Live Sea War Spectacular attraction, the theme park is also preparing to open its Super Nintendo World.

According to the Universal Studios website, Super Nintendo World takes guests into the world of Super Mario. It will also feature Battle Team Bowser on Mario Kart, and Bowser’s Challenge. The Nintendo-themed area will also have Toadstool Cafe for dining as well as a merchandise shop called 1-UP Factory.

The new portion of the park will also have meet and greets with Nintendo characters, Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. It is scheduled to open on February 17th.

The Los Angeles Times also reports that while Super Nintendo World is in technical rehearsals mode, it will be welcoming annual pass holders prior to its grand opening next month. However, there is no guarantee that the area will be up and running or be fully operational until February 17th.

Jon Corfino, Vice President at Universal Creative, also spoke to The Wrap about the new themed area. “Obviously the special part about this whole project is as opposed to putting you behind-the-scenes or inside a movie experience, we’re putting you inside a game experience. If you’re familiar with Nintendo or Super Mario and having seen the film itself, we’re pretty close.”

Corfino also said that Universal Studios has a Power-Up wristband that is not required for the area. However, it does “deepen” guests to the game experience. It also connects guests to everything all the time. “It enables you to fully connect with everything,” he shared. “To the point where you speak with our meet-and-greet characters.”