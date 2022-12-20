US Air Force Grounds Entire Fleet of Stealth Bombers After Major Emergency, 2023 Rose Bowl Flyover Scrapped

Unfortunate news for the 2023 Rose Bowl attendees. Due to a major emergency, the U.S. Air Force has grounded the entire fleet of B-2 Spirit stealth bombs. This means no exciting flyover during the January 2nd college football game.

According to the DailyMail, the U.S. Air Force made the decision to ground its entire fleet of B-2 Spirit stealth bombs after one of the aircraft caught fire during an emergency landing. The incident occurred on December 10th at Missouri’s Whiteman Air Force Base. Luckily, the aircraft’s fire was quickly extinguished and no one was hurt during the incident.

However, military officials made the decision to take drastic measures over safety fears by grounding all planes so that personnel can check each of them. This means that B-2 Spirit will no longer be performing the scheduled flyover during the 2023 Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California.

The media outlet further reports that the B-2 Spirit is considered the world’s most expensive aircraft. It entered active service in 1989. The grounding of the aircraft comes just days after the Pentagon announced a replacement for the B-2, the B-21 Raider. This new plane is described as the “most advanced military aircraft ever built.”

There are currently less than 20 stealth bombers in the entire U.S. Air Force fleet. The B-2 provides the air leg of the U.S.’s nuclear triad.

Pentagon Shares More Details About the U.S. Air Force’s B-21 Raider

Earlier this month, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke about the new Air Force aircraft, B-21 Raider.

“The Raider was built with open-system architecture,” Austin explained, “Which makes it highly adaptable. The B-21 is multi-functional. It can handle anything from gathering intel, to battle management, to integrating with our allies and partners.”

Deborah Lee James, who was serving as the U.S. Air Force secretary when the B-21 Raider was contracted, also spoke about the new aircraft. “We need a new bomber for the 21st Century,” James said. The expert then said that the B-21 would allow the U.S. to take on “much more complicated” threats. “The B-21 is more survivable,” James continued. “And can take on these much more difficult threats.”

Kathy Warden, Chief Executive of Northrop Grumman Corp, which is the company developing the B-21 Raider, noted, “The way it operates internally is extremely advanced compared to the B-2. Because the technology has evolved so much in terms of the computing capability that we can now embed in the software of the B-21.”

Doug Young, Vice President and General Manager of the Strike Division at Northrop Grumman also said that the B-21 looks very similar to the B-2. “Because the fundamentals of stealth and long-range penetrating air are built around the concept of a flying wing. And that even goes back to the YB-49 jet when Jack Northrop actually created some of the first flying wings.”