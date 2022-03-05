U.S. Ammunition Company Will Send 1 Million Bullets to Ukraine

A U.S ammunition company plans to send 1 million bullets to Ukraine as the Russian Invasion of the country continues. AMMO, an ammunitions company out of Scottsdale, Arizona announced the move this week following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for more ammunition.

At a Glance

The donation comes after Zelensky, following an offer to evacuate, said “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

AMMO isn’t the only U.S Company to send Ammunition to Ukraine

The bullets will be donated, and are worth around $700,000

AMMO is waiting on the government to approve the shipment.

The shipments are promised as the Russian Invasion in Ukraine continues to escelate.

AMMO CEO Explained the Move in an Interview

In an interview with a local Fox news station, CEO Fred Wagenhals said, “First of all, I believe in the Second Amendment. I also believe in freedom and democracy.”

According to The Hill, Wagenhals gained his fortune through NASCAR. He then made the switch to producing guns, ammunition, and other components of the weapons. Apparently, that connection to NASCAR played a role here. NASCAR legend and team owner Richard Childress encouraged Wagenhals to donate.

Now, the U.S ammunition company is waiting on the government to approve the shipment to Ukraine. But Wagenhals says they have a private jet already loaded. Right now, it is unknown whether or not the U.S Government will approve of said shipment.

Another U.S Company is Also Sending Ammunition to Ukraine

Remington Arms, a manufacturer. based in North Carolina, is also vowing to send ammunition to Ukraine.

“We heard President Zelenskyy’s call. Remington is sending 1M rounds of ammo to Ukraine,” the company tweeted Friday.

These arms manufacturers aren’t the only US companies taking a stand against Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. In fact, many companies have taken a stand against the invasion. For instance, even Jack Daniels producer, the Brown-Forman Group, has announced that they’re instituting a hiring pause in Russia.

The President has Asked for $10 Billion in Aid

During the State of the Union Address, Biden asked congress to approve $10 billion dollars in aid to Ukraine. The aid would be to both help the country fight the invasion as well as try to help with the growing humanitarian crisis.

The president is hopeful that Congress will approve this request. However, negotiations for Ukraine aid have hit some roadblocks in congress over how the funds are categorized. The situation in Congress is still ongoing. Meanwhile, the White House and private companies continue to weigh their aid-related options as the crisis continues.