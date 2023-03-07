US Army Brings Back ‘Be All You Can Be’ Recruitment Ad Campaign

In order to fight against its record recruiting slump, the US Army is bringing back the “Be All You Can Be” ad recruitment campaign.

According to Military.com, the long-running ad was used by the US Army in the ‘80s and ‘90s. The military branch notably stopped using it in 2001. More than 20 years later, the ad is being used to appeal to the younger generation. The ad rollout comes just after the branch struggles with its worst recruiting year in history.

In 2022, the US Army ended up being 15,000 soldiers short of its goal of 60,000 new recruits. The branch is now looking for 65,000 new enlistees in 2023. Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston, Gen. James McConville, and Army Secretary Christine Wormuth released a statement about recruitment issues.

“It has never been more important to recruit and retain the talented men and women who make our Army the world’s greatest fighting force,” the trio explained. “People are the United States Army’s greatest strength and our number one priority. They enable us to fulfill our very purpose: Protecting our Nation by being ready to fight and win the Nation’s wars.”

Military.com further reported that the new ad will focus on the military branch’s combat role. It will feature soldiers training with weapons and also focus on troops in the field. Katherine Kuzminski, a military policy expert at the Center for a New American Security, also spoke about the campaign. “I think if someone is after something strictly monetary, there are other options,” she then explained. “But this highlights a call to service.”

Kuzminski said for cyber, there is no bonus that can be offered that a tech company is unable to provide. “But showing how military service is unique can do something that increases interest,” she added.

US Army May Hit Recruitment Target in 2023

Despite last year’s disappointing recruiting numbers, the US Army looks to be on target to hit its recruitment goal in 2023.

Military.com revealed in late January that since the start of the new fiscal year, which was in October, the military branch has recruited around 18,500 new soldiers. An additional 13,000 recruits were in the “pipeline” in various stages of the recruiting process as well.

“This competition and war for talent is real,” Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, head of the service’s Recruiting Command, stated. He then spoke about application delays that are impacting recruitment. “What we know is the process for contract to contract time is longer. What we don’t want is for the future service member to find another career.”

Meanwhile, the US Army officials estimate that approximately 23% of young Americans are eligible for service. This is mostly due to obesity as well as low academic ability.