US Army Parachute Team Member Dies in Florida Training Accident

A U.S. Army Parachuter had died from injuries sustained during a training jump this week at the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

The Army released a statement today sharing that Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen died Monday, March 13. Kettenhofen was a member of the Golden Knights parachute team and had completed over 1,000 jumps during his career.

“The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own,” Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander said, per NBC 6 South Florida. “Sgt. 1st Class Ty Kettenhofen was loved, admired, and respected by all those who knew him for his sense of humor, joy of life, and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist.”

“Our hearts and faith are with his family and friends as we grieve and heal with them,” Moffit added. “Ty will be honored and remembered as a Golden Knight, Soldier, and friend.”

The Golden Knights are comprised of multiple expert teams, including aircraft pilots, parachutists, and others who work on jump logistics. Kettenhofen had been a member since 2020.

Because the accident is currently under investigation, the Army has yet to share more details.

Navy SEAL Dies Following Parachute Training Exercise in Arizona

This is the second such incident to happen in less than a month. On February 19, Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael Ernst died after a free-fall parachute training exercise in Arizona.

Ernst, a SEAL had been with the Navy for nearly 14 years and earned several metals of service during his career, including the country’s third-highest for valor in combat, the Silver Star.

The incident took place at an airfield in Marana. Ernst was taken to Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix where he was pronounced dead.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ernst family. Mike was an exceptional teammate,” Rear Adm. Keith Davids, the leader of Naval Special Warfare Command, shared in a statement, via the Navy Times “He was a dedicated NSW Sailor who applied his talents and skills towards some of our nation’s hardest challenges, while selflessly mentoring his teammates.

“Mike and his family will always be part of the NSW family,” Davids continued, “And he will never be forgotten.”

A spokesperson with the Naval Special Warfare Command declined to comment further on the accident when asked by Fox News Digital saying, “It would be inappropriate to comment further on the ongoing investigation until complete.”