US Army Releases Identities of Soldiers Killed During Blackhawk Helicopter Crash in Kentucky

Days after two Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky, the US Army released the names of the nine soldiers who were killed in the accident.

The US Army announced on Thursday (March 30th) that members of the nine soldiers were from the 101st Airborne Division. They were out in the two Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training session on Wednesday evening when both of the aircraft crashed in Kentucky’s Trigg County. The area is around 25 miles northwest of Fort Campbell, which is on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

The US Army’s Fort Campbell released the names of the fallen soldiers on Friday (March 31st). The soldiers were the following:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

Maj. Gen. JP McGee, the commanding general of the 101st Airborne, also released a statement. “This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division,” he declared. “The loss of these soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come. Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers.”

US Army Says Five Soldiers Were in One Blackhawk While Four Were in the Other At the Time of the Crash

All nine of the soldiers were from the 101st Airborne Division and were based at Fort Campbell. Today reports Brig. Gen. John Lucas, deputy commander of the 101st Airborne Division, revealed in a news conference on Thursday there were five soldiers in one helicopter and four in the other. He said that is “fairly typical” for the aircraft. Lucas also pointed out that the helicopters were being flown using night goggles.

Lubas went on to share that the US Army has deployed an aircraft safety team from Alabama that will initiate an investigation into what caused the crash. He is hopeful investigators are able to pull data from onboard computers to find out what happened prior to the devastating accident.

“This is a truly tragic loss for our families, our division and Fort Campbell and our number one priority is caring for the families and the soldiers within our combat aviation brigade,” Lubas said.

The 101st Airborne Division, which is nicknamed the “Screaming Eagles,” was activated on August 16, 1942. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin described the accident as a tragic loss. “My heart goes out to the families of these service members and to the members of the 101st Airborne Division who bravely and proudly serve our country each and every day.”