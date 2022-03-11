U.S. Auto Regulators Will No Longer Require Human Controls in Fully Automated Vehicles

On March 10, U.S. auto regulators finally got rid of the need for human controls in fully automated vehicles. Now, car manufacturers will no longer need to equip self-driving cars with manual driving controls to meet crash standards. This is a major milestone for companies looking to perfect their self-driving cars. Safety standards have not been updated in decades, so it’s been hard for automakers to successfully pass safety tests with autonomous controls.

At a Glance

U.S. safety regulators have passed rules that say self-driving cars no longer need human controls in them.

Safety standards from decades ago assume that people are always in control of the car. Thus, self-driving cars have a hard time passing safety tests.

There are still safety rules put into place for self-driving cars, though.

Human Controls Are No Longer Needed In Automated Vehicles

Automakers and tech companies have had a hard time rolling out their automated driving system (ADS) cars without also having human controls. This is due to safety standards that were written decades ago.

Last month, General Motors and its self-driving unit Cruise officially asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for permission to build without human controls. ‘Human controls’ can mean a lot of things, including steering wheels and brake pedals.

New rules for ADS cars were first proposed in March 2020. Years later, automakers can finally sell their self-driving cars.

These new rules update old ones that assume cars “will always have a driver’s seat, a steering wheel and accompanying steering column, or just one front outboard passenger seating position.”

NHTSA Says Human Controls Are Unnecessary

The NHTSA says that human controls are ‘logically’ not needed for ADS cars. However, ADS models still have to have some safety features. The new rules make sure that self-driving cars offer the same level of protection as normal human-driven cars.

“As the driver changes from a person to a machine in ADS-equipped vehicles, the need to keep the humans safe remains the same and must be integrated from the beginning,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Steven Cliff.

For example, the NHTSA’s new rules say that kids can’t be in the “driver’s” seat. This is because the driver’s seat has not been made to protect children in a crash. However, Reuters reports that if a child is in that seat the car won’t immediately need to stop.

The NHTSA also said that current rules don’t stop ADS cars from hitting the market. However, they must have human driving controls.

This rule update is a huge step forward. There’s still a lot of work to be done, though. The NHTSA is still thinking about changing other safety standards. These rules also impact self-driving cars.

Thus, automakers will still need to propose new rules to the NHTSA in the future. They’ll also need to ask for an exemption to sell their ADS cars, just like General Motors.