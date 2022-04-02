U.S. Department of Defense Announces Additional $300 Million in Security Aid to Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced it will provide an additional $300 million in security aid to the Ukrainian troops amid Russia’s continuing invasion of the country. This additional security aid will provide a variety of supplies to Ukraine. Among these are laser-guided rocket systems, commercial satellite imagery services, and systems, The funding is also providing drone technologies. These funds are in addition to billions the U.S. has already sent to Ukraine. The funding comes as troops continue fighting since the February 24 invasion. Additionally, the $300 million in funding is the start of the U.S.’s process to continue bringing new capabilities to the Ukrainian army.

At A Glance

This aid will provide a variety of security and capability programs to the Ukrainian troops. Among these are laser-guided rockets; multiple anti-aircraft defenses; small arms; tanks; shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles. The funding will also provide drones capabilities, including anti-drone systems. The funding will also provide satellite imagery services and systems.

“This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process,” notes U.S. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby. “To provide new capabilities to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.”

Law Enforcement Officers From All Over the U.S. Are Donating Personal Body Armor and Other Crucial Gear To Ukraine

While the U.S. State Department is donating additional funding for Ukrainian troops, local law enforcement officers all over the U.S. are doing what they can to help the people of Ukraine. Consequently, thousands of officers are donating personal body armor to Ukrainian troops. According to Larry Cosme, the president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA), the goal is to make sure the Ukrainian people have the resources they need as Russia continues its current occupation of the country.

“We want to make sure that these counterparts overseas have the resources,” says Larry Cosme of the donations during a conversation with Fox News.

“And we’re supporting them to make them a safer nation,” Cosme adds.

Additionally, some of the items notated to the people of Ukraine by the FLEOA are helmets, vests, goggles, gloves, boots, and medical supplies.