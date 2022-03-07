U.S. Department of Agriculture Reports Massive Outbreaks of Highly Deadly Bird Flu

The US Department of Agriculture is reporting outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu all across the country. The first positive reports of the deadly flu were reported earlier this month in some free-range poultry flocks within the midwest. Since then, cases of the lethal bird flu have appeared in other areas. Showing up in commercial flocks throughout the US.

Deadly Bird Flu Appears In Free-Range Flock

Earlier this month, the highly lethal form of bird flu showed up in a personal backyard poultry flock of just 42 chickens in Iowa. This is a big blow to the industry, as Iowa is currently the top egg-producing state in the country. In fact, the Hawkeye state was the epicenter of the devastating avian flu outbreak in 2015.

US Department of Agriculture reports a March 4 outbreak of the highly lethal bird flu in a commercial flock of chickens raised for meat in Stoddard County, Missouri. The outbreak has been confirmed to be the H5N1 strain of avian flu. A strain that has been found throughout the country in recent weeks. The infection was found in 240,000 broiler chickens in the southern Missouri county, reports the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

More Reports Of H5N1 Avian Flu Emerge In Commercial Flocks

The USDA’s first report of the H5N1 avian bird flu strain for 2022 originated in the Carolinas; just a few weeks ago. This strain is one that can be passed along to humans. However, officials note that the H5N1 avian flu strain is a very low risk to consumers.

Since then, more reports of the avian disease have been reported in other states such as Maryland and South Dakota. It is in these areas where the most recent reports of the lethal H5N1 have been discovered over the weekend.

The US Department of Agriculture reports that this H5N1 bird flu outbreak is the worst outbreak of the infection since 2015. In 2015, nearly 50 million birds around the midwest were killed by the deadly flu. Poultry such as turkeys and chickens infected by the avian flu were largely located within the midwestern areas of the US. The looming concern of the destruction of entire poultry flocks is, of course, also coming on the heels of other news regarding skyrocketing food prices due to labor shortages and supply-chain issues.