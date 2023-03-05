US Evaluating Ukrainian Pilots’ Attack Aircraft Skills Following Requests for F-16s

The U.S. military is currently evaluating two Ukrainian pilots in Arizona, according to reports. The military is testing the pilots’ skills with attack aircraft, including F-16s, at an Air Force base in the state.

The pair of pilots represent the early days of a potential new pilot training program. The U.S. may take up to 12 pilots for the program, according to NBC. Military trainers want to both assess the skills of the foreign pilots (who are currently undergoing simulator tests) and determine the amount of time and resources they would require to get up to speed with American-trained pilots.

“The program is about assessing their abilities as pilots so we can better advise them on how to use capabilities they have and we have given them,” an administration official told the outlet.

News of the program comes on the heels of Ukraine’s plea to both the U.S. and Germany for aircraft support. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, requested F-16s in particular. President Biden previously refused the plea in January; but perhaps this new program is the government’s idea of a workaround.

The U.S. did commit to sending 60 Bradley armored fighting vehicles and 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine, however. The Defense Department disagreed sending the Abrams vehicles, saying the German Leopard 2 tanks would better suit the conflict. Not only would the German tanks arrive sooner, but they would require far less training for Ukrainian troops,

Sending heavy aircraft and warplanes to Ukraine, including Soviet-era jets from neighboring nations like Poland, could escalate the war in Russia’s eyes.

Prior to the Ukrainian pilots training evaluation, the U.S. government considered sending MiGs

Last year, a bipartisan group in Congress pushed for the transfer of Poland’s MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, despite statements by the U.S. military that such a move would be high-risk, low-reward.

“We, the 58 members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, urge continued U.S. commitment to the sovereignty of Ukraine and the freedom of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russia’s ongoing invasion,” the moderate, bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus (PSC) said Sunday. “We strongly believe that the U.S. must provide additional defense materiel to Ukrainians protecting their nation.”

When the Biden administration refused, some elected officials on both sides of the aisle spoke out against the decision.

“It’s a bipartisan message… Send these MiGs,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said at a Senate GOP press conference Thursday. “The question is well, why aren’t they being sent?… Enough talk, people are dying. Send them the planes that they need. They say they need MiGs. People say, ‘Well, maybe that’s not the ideal weapon for them.’ That’s what they say they want. They’re there.”