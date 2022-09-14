US Navy Halting Release of UFO Footage, Says It Will ‘Harm National Security’

The U.S. Navy has admitted that it has a trove of never-before-seen footage of UFOs—but it has decided against releasing it in an effort to protect national security.

“The release of this information will harm national security as it may provide adversaries valuable information regarding Department of Defense/Navy operations, vulnerabilities, and/or capabilities,” said Gregory Cason, deputy director of the Navy’s FOIA office wrote.

The decision was a response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by a website called The Black Vault.

In April 2020, the Pentagon declassified three UFO videos captured by Navy pilots. The next day, Black Vault used FOIA precedent to demand that it releases all similar footage. The Navy proceeded to admit that more UFO footage exists before claiming that it was unfit for release.

The military branch defended its choice by claiming that its 2020 releases couldn’t harm national security. Before the Navy declassified it, millions of people had already shared it. So no the videos couldn’t cause any further damage.

“Those events were discussed extensively in the public domain,” a spokesperson said. “In fact, major news outlets conducted specials on these events. Given the amount of information in the public domain regarding these encounters, it was possible to release the files without further damage to national security.”

However, the remaining proof of UFOs apparently has top secret information, and “no portions of the videos can be segregated for release.”

But Black Vault isn’t taking “no” for an answer. It has filed an appeal in hopes of getting more answers about alien life. Because as it stands, scientists refuse to admit that the Navy pilot footage is proof enough that we’re not alone.

“I think it’s very, very difficult as a scientist to look at something like this and say anything except, you know, it’s intriguing,” a director with the Columbia Astrobiology Center named Caleb Scharf told Business Insider in 2019. “It’s all reliant on serendipitous data. And that’s one of the most difficult kinds of problems to solve in science. So I’m not surprised that we don’t have a good answer yet.”

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is moving forward with its UFO Investigations Office, which only fuels the curiosity of Black Vault and its millions of visitors.

In July, the Department of Defense announced that it was creating the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). The office will be in charge of investigating all civilian and military-reported UFO sightings moving forward.