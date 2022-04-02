U.S. Navy Identifies Officer Killed in Virginia Hawkweye Crash

The Navy has identified the officer who was killed during a routine flight test in Virginia on March 30th.

Officer Killed off the Coast of Virginia Was a Five Year Navy Sailor

On Friday night, the Navy named Lt. Hyrum Hanlon as the sailor who lost his life in an E-2D Hawkeye crash on Wednesday. He and two fellow officers were flying near Wallops Island and Chincoteague at the time of the crash.

Hanlon is a graduate of Arizona State University. And he joined the Navy in May 2017. The officer reported to the Norfolk-based VAW-120 in January 2021.

“It takes a courageous and patriotic person to devote their life to the selflessness of serving in the armed forces,” Cmdr. Martin Fentress Jr., commanding officer of VAW-120, said in a statement. “Hyrum embodied those characteristics and will be truly missed by his family and the Hawkeye community. We sincerely appreciate the public respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult time as they mourn his loss.”

Two Survivors Hospitalized with ‘Non-Life-Threatening Injuries’

Maryland State Police rescued the other officers involved in the accident and took them to a Wallops Island hospital, according to WAVY-TV. But doctors are currently treating them for non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is a tremendous loss for both our squadron and for the family and friends of our fallen service member,” said Cmdr. Fentress Jr. in another statement. “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and are committed to determining the cause of this incident.”

As the military reported, it is working with local and state officials to salvage the downed hawkeye. And an initial investigation shows that the hawkeye’s fuel tanks are still intact. Furthermore, officials say it is not polluting the water with discharge

But as they work to remove the aircraft, everyone involved will “consider all environmental impacts.”

At this time, the branch hasn’t given any details about the cause of the crash.