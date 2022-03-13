US Nonprofit Shipping Medical Supplies To Ukraine Faces Logistical Challenges

A United States nonprofit is shipping medical supplies to Ukraine but is facing some serious logistical challenges while doing so. The organization known as Project C.U.R.E. has 30,000 volunteers for its seven locations nationwide. This nonprofit has been working hard since Russia invaded Ukraine. All equipment or supplies in the distribution centers are donations, but the journey to get these supplies to the war zone certainly isn’t easy.

Getting Medical Supplies To Ukraine Remains One Tough Task

For the United States nonprofit, they have been working to get medical supplies to Ukraine. Volunteers have been hard at work at the Project C.U.R.E. international headquarters and distribution center in Centennial, Colo. Lyn Tison has been a volunteer with the organization for a year and says things have gotten much busier since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Every little bit counts, and even though I’m not there, I still feel like I’m helping a lot,” said Tison. As for the logistics and shipping of medical supplies to Ukrainians in need, the timing of the war couldn’t be worse.

“Right now, it’s difficult to get an airplane or container to go anywhere anyway, and we have been postponed two or three months on the loads that we’re doing,” Douglas Jackson, Project C.U.R.E. president and CEO, said. “And now there is a crisis, and we need to get going on shipping,”

Project C.U.R.E. Partners With Ukrainians of Colorado For Aid

What happens to these medical supplies when they leave Colorado or other Project C.U.R.E. branches across the country? Well, they have a long road ahead to Ukraine. Project C.U.R.E.did partner up with Ukrainians of Colorado. Volunteer Andrij Lenec’s parents were Ukrainian immigrants, and he served in the Peace Corps in Ukraine after he retired. Lenec said when Russia invaded Ukraine, he was stunned.

“That first day, I was just in a state of shock. Knowing that people that I know, and love, and lived with, and ate with and conversed with were in danger,” Lenec said. So, Ukrainians of Colorado helps coordinate requests for specific trauma and medical supplies directly from Ukraine. More details are revealed through FOX News.

Project C.U.R.E. is giving all that it can right now, but once the supplies get close to Ukraine, things could change at a moment’s notice. “Every day, that green zone is changing, the route end is changing,” Jackson said.