US Sending Another $1 Billion in Defense Aid To Ukraine: Here’s What’s Included

The United States is sending another $1 billion in defense aid to Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues. Here’s what you need to know:

The United States offered more aid to Ukraine following a passionate plea from the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

This decision comes days after the US sent $200 million worth of anti-aircraft defenses, small arms, and tanks.

In total, the U.S has contributed over $2 billion to Ukraine

The U.S is sending over 3,000 missles to Ukraine

The package also includes armor systems, anti-armor weapons, and small arms.

Here’s What’s in The Package

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its third week, and while Ukraine’s receiving aid, it’s taking a lot to stave off Russia’s forces as they encroach on some of Ukraine’s major cities and ports and bomb areas populated with civilians.

This comes just days after the US announced it would send over $200 million worth of anti-aircraft defenses, small arms, and tanks.

According to State Department spokesman Ned Price’s statements to reporters, the US will send over 3,000 shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles. 800 of those are stinger anti-aircraft missiles and 2,000 are Javelin miles.

The US is also sending over 6,000 VT-4 anti-armor systems, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons, and 100 tactical unmanned aerial systems. Price noted the US will also send over another batch of small arms. This includes 500 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 shotguns and 400 machine guns as well as over 200 million rounds.

The US is Sending More Aid To Ukraine Following an Impassioned Plea from Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In a plea to congress earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invoked some of the United States’s darkest days.

“Ladies and gentlemen, friends, Americans: In your great history, you have pages that allow you to understand Ukrainians now,” Zelenskyy told lawmakers over a video. “Remember Pearl Harbor, the terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you. Remember September 11, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities’ independent territories into battlefield.”

“Our country experiences the same every day, right now, at this moment, every night for three weeks now,” he said.

Zelenskyy came to ask for not just more aid, but for the United States to impart a No-fly zone over the country. It’s a move the United States is very resistant to doing, as it’ll be seen by Russia as an act of war. So while president Biden Announced that the U.S would provide more aid. The country isn’t enacting a no-fly zone, however. The U.S has also imposed sanctions on Russia.

According to Politico, there seems to be a bipartisan consensus that a no-fly zone would not be a good idea. But for Zelenskyy and a lot of Ukrainian officials, this is still a loss.