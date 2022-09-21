U.S. Space Force Unveils Official Song

The country’s newest military branch, the U.S. Space Force, has finally unveiled its official song.

The USSF was formed under President Donald Trump in December 2019. But it wasn’t until the Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland on Sept. 20 that it debuted its song, Semper Supra, which means “always above.”

“Every branch of the armed forces has an official song, from The Army Goes Rolling Along to The Marines’ Hymn,” USSP wrote in a release. “Each song is part of the services’ foundation and represents its values, traditions, and culture.”

“Semper Supra was named after the USSF motto, which is Latin for ‘Always Above,’” it continued. “It was created to capture the esprit de corps of both current and future Guardians and intends to bring together service members by giving them a sense of pride.”

U.S. Space Force Tasked Two Former Servicemen with Penning the Song

Chief of Space Operations Gen. John “Jay” Raymond and former Air Force airman James Teachenor were tasked with writing the song. The duo had been working on Semper Supra since the U.S. Space Force was created.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to establish a Space Force song that will be part of our culture and heritage for years to come,” Raymond said. “Our traditions are part of the fabric that weaves us all together as we execute our missions side-by-side; I will be proud to sing Semper Supra alongside my fellow Guardians.”

The U.S. Space Force posted the song on its Instagram page this morning. You can listen here.

The lyrics are below:

We’re the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There’s no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We’re the Space Force from on high.

USSF is a Part of the United States Air Force

In the statement, Teachenor said that penning Semper Supra was a “long work in progress” because he wanted to make sure that he could fit the USSF “vision” and “capabilities” into the 40-second tune.

Teachenor and Raymond only wrote the lyrics and melody. Once they were finished, they handed it over to Sean Nelson a chief musician with the U.S. Coast Guard Band, and he brought it to life.

“[James] wanted me to help add the harmony and to orchestrate it,” Nelson shared. “At first, it started with singing and the piano. I became familiar with the other branches’ songs, but I wanted this one to have its own modern spin to reflect what the Space Force is – modern, new, and very advanced.”

The U.S. Space Force is part of the Air Force just as the Marine Corps is part of the Navy. According to the branch’s mission statement, it “is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping Guardians to conduct global space operations that enhance the way our joint and coalition forces fight, while also offering decision makers military options to achieve national objectives.”