U.S. Treasury Launches Cryptocurrency Awareness Program Following Biden Executive Order

The United States Treasury Department has launched a valuable cryptocurrency awareness program. This program was created in the U.S. Treasury’s effort to educate users of the intricacies that come along with digital assets. The goal of this program, experts note, is to support these new technological innovations while bringing to light issues that could arise from these modern currencies. This program also comes following President Joe Biden’s recent executive order on digital assets which is intended to support the growing cryptocurrency economy throughout the U.S.

Key Points

The United States Treasury department recently launched a program to promote cryptocurrency awareness.

The program’s purpose is to support the digital currencies; while educating users about the ins and outs of the digital assets.

This cryptocurrency awareness program comes on the heals of a recent executive order made by President Biden in an effort to fuel the crypto economy.

U.S. Treasury Department Educates Cryptocurrency Users About Digital Assets

A Treasury Department official notes that the goal of the new program is to raise public awareness of potential issues. Concerns that may arise from the online currency while also supporting the assets as a viable piece of technological innovation. This, experts note, is a positive step in the U.S.’s future working with cryptocurrencies.

According to reports, more and more investors are working with crypto assets. However, this mode of currency can come with a lot of complex nuances, thus the cryptocurrency awareness program. And, experts note, an extra benefit of the programs is that fewer crypto investors will be likely to fall for scams. And, with more investors working safely with the online assets the industry is sure to see amazing growth.

Recent Executive Order Highlights U.S. Investment in Cryptocurrencies

The recent executive order put forth by Joe Biden highlights the U.S.’s desire to become a leader within the cryptocurrency markets. Crypto assets have quickly become a major part of the economy. However, regulations regarding the usage and protection of these assets are still being developed. This is where the U.S. Treasury Department’s crypto awareness program comes in.

The Treasury Department’s education commission which includes entities such as the SEC, and the FDIC, will be reaching out to cryptocurrency investors as part of this new program. The program will highlight how cryptocurrencies work as compared to other payment and investment methods. It will also focus on crypto investors who are new to the crypto market; as well as those who do not have regular access to mainstream financial services. The ultimate goal of the program, reports the Treasury Department, is to try to minimize risks when working with this virtual funding.