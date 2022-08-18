USA Mullet Championship: See All the Best Looks From the Competition

Whether you know it as a Kentucky waterfall, a Tennessee Top Hat, or a Mississippi Mud Flap, there’s no denying that the mullet is as American as it gets.

Now, those who rock the haircut have a chance to wow viewers with this year’s Mullet Championship.

USA Mullet Championship: Lets mull-it over

Earlier this week, finalists in the kids and teens categories were chosen to move forward in the next rounds

Online voters will determine who will be crowned this year’s winner

Voting closes on Friday

Take a look at some of the kids in the USA Mullet Championship final 💇 pic.twitter.com/ol3mqKwyur — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 18, 2022

According to the event’s organizers, the contest is equal parts party and equal parts business. It has grown from a small competition in Michigan to a national spectacle and a celebration of the camero cut.

For this year’s competition, mullet maniacs show their love for the haircut by personalizing it. One contestant even shaved an American flag into the cut while someone else curled the locks ahead of the event.

Landry Turpin, the young finalist who shaved an American flag into the side of his head, is hoping to come out on top. And there’s a good chance he might. Not only is he rocking business in the front and party in the back, but he’s also serving up some patriotism on the side.

Take a look at a few of the contestants below (I’m thinking Rustin has my vote.)

Okay Twitter. Who wins the Kids Mullet Championship?



Poll below 👇 pic.twitter.com/QoXrjleZga — Daniel Williams (@s4ooter) August 17, 2022

Contestants pay $10 to enter, and all of the donations are going to the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids. In addition, first-place winners each take home $2,500 in prize money.

Emmitt Bailey, a young Wisconsin native, is one of 25 divisions in the kids’ division. The 8-year-old says he’s been eager to show off his hairdo.

“Last year my parents found out about it, but it already started, so then we did it this year,” he said. In addition, his father is pretty excited about the contest and happy to share that it’s all for a good cause.

Contestants ready to show off their ‘business in the front, party in the back’ attitudes

“(Mullets have) come back in full force. It was $10 to enter and all of the donations are going to the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids,” he said. According to Bailey, if he wins, he wants to take his mullet on a spin in his new go-kart.

In addition, a young Tennessee boy is also hoping to win big at the competition. Michael Miles, 4, is ready to show off his “business in the front” attitude with his entry.

Hudson’s mom Jessica says it’s actually the second mullet contest he’s entered this year. He took the first place prize for the other.

Interestingly, the term “mullet” has only been around for about 30 years. According to Oxford English Dictionary, the word was popularized by the Beastie Boys’ song “Mullet Head,” which came out in 1994, well after iconic 1970s mullets like David Bowie’s and Paul McCartney’s had shocked the nation.

The U.S.A. Mullet Championship’s online Hall of Fame also features famous mullet heads such as Billy Ray Cyrus, Mario Lopez, and others.

You can cast your online ballot for the Kid’s division by Friday, August 19. Voting is also open for the teen division, which features contestants with names like Dayson, Leonard, and Cash Mccoy, whose orange mullets make us think they’ll be top contenders.