USPS $3 Billion Fleet Replacement Order Includes 10,000 Electric Trucks

Amid skyrocketing gas prices, many Americans have made the push for electric vehicles. Also amid the current crisis, we’ve recognized the full extent of issues that green energy alternatives possess. Nevertheless, the USPS’ $3 billion replacement order includes 10,000 electric trucks. That’s of the 50,000 total new delivery vehicles the national postal service has requested.

What to Know:

10,000 of the USPS’ 50,000 total requested new delivery vehicles will account for electric models.

The total request for electric vehicles doubles that of the postal service’s original plans.

The Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) can accomodate multiple powertrains.

USPS Doubles Original Order for Electric Trucks

Since taking office, President Joe Biden has shown an invested interest in issues tied to climate change and especially in the electrification of American vehicles. Most recently, he and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have pressured the U.S. postal service for the betterment of their fleet, turning to the new Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV).

Now, as Americans debate the pros and cons of gas-powered cars versus electric vehicles, the postal service has officially made its order for 50,000 brand new delivery trucks. Fox Business reports 10,019 of them will run on electric power.

As per the outlet, USPS’ order for electric NGDVs, available in multiple powertrains, doubles that of their original order. Previously, the USPS Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer, Louis DeJoy, saw pressure from both the president and the EPA to make the move to electric vehicles.

In February, the agency saw backlash as it pledged to transition 5,000 vehicles within its total fleet to green energy. That was after Biden had pledged to transition the whole of the government fleet to zero-emissions vehicles.

USPS Already Testing NGDV Delivery Trucks

DeJoy and USPS saw pressure from the Biden administration for a switch to more green energy vehicles earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Postmaster General argued that the agency was unable to electrify more than 10% of its fleet without further federal government assistance.

In a statement, DeJoy said, “Since I came on board a year and a half ago, we have continuously evaluated and adjusted our vehicle purchase strategy based on our future network initiatives, ongoing review of BEV application to our operational strategy, and our financial outlook as we undertake our ongoing implementation of the Delivering for America plan.”

As of now, the USPS already has several NGDVs in use for testing. DeJoy further shared that the final production trucks will likely become active sometime in 2023. However, following confirmation of the 50,000 truck order, he did not share when it might be fulfilled.

News of the order came as the USPS looks to replace all 190,000 Grumman LLVs (Long Life Vehicles). The LLVs are the agency’s current model. All in use are vehicles that were built between 1987 and 1994.