Utah Unveils New State Flag Featuring Beehive in the Center

After years of working on a new design, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed an executive order on Tuesday (March 21st) to change the state’s flag and added a large beehive to it.

According to Fox News, the new Utah flag’s beehive is notably a symbol of the state’s industry. At its center, the hive has red, white, and blue running horizontally in the background. The white section in the center makes pointed crests, which are “reflective” of the state’s mountainous terrain.

The House has passed the state flag bill!



Not only will Utah have a beautiful historical flag, after Senate concurrence, we’ll soon have a new flag to fly in the Beehive State. pic.twitter.com/iZfm5bfzLR — Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson (@LGHendersonUtah) March 2, 2023

Utah’s governor shared more details about the new flag’s design. “I believe that Utahns should take great pride in our state’s history,” Cox stated. “And never forget the sacrifices that have been made by our ancestors.”

Fox News then reported the replaced flag was made in 1903 by the Daughters of the American Revolution. The flag was then officially adopted by the Utah State Legislature in 1911. The executive order will allow both the new and replaced flag to be flown in tandem at the state Capitol. Governor Cox said that the current state flag is to be flown at the Capitol at all times. It will also be at all state buildings on certain holidays and special occasions.

“I am further requesting that, during an upcoming session, the Legislature amend SB 31 to require the historic state flag be flown above the new state flag when the two flags are flown together,” the Utah governor continued. “This will ensure that the historic flag will remain a symbol of our history and strength.”

Utah Governor Is ‘Grateful’ For the Tens of Thousands Utahns Who Participated in the Design and Selection of the State’s New Flag

Meanwhile, Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared he is grateful for the “tens of thousands” of Utahns who had participated in the design and selection of the new state’s flag.

“Just as we have much to be grateful for from our ancestors,” he then continued. “I hope that Utahns will be worthy of the mantle that has been placed upon them to preserve and build Utah’s legacy for our children, grandchildren, and generations to come.”

It was also noted that the order passed the Utah Senate 17-10. It was then cleared by the State’s House by a 40-35 vote. However, not everyone was necessarily thrilled about the flag’s new design.

One Utahn wrote in a tweet, “A Utah flag showing brine shrimp? Who thinks about them every day, once a week, once a month, even once a year? What percentage of our population swims in the stinky Great Salt Lake? Brine shrimp do not represent the things Utah citizens think or care about.”

Another Utahan added, “I’ve appreciated much about the Cox administration but pushing this hideous flag makes me doubt their judgment.”