Veteran Sues Police After Being Arrested for Holding ‘God Bless the Homeless Vets’ Sign

Jeff Gray is a US Army veteran and retired truck driver on a mission. Through a series of what he calls “civil rights investigations,” he hopes to bring awareness to the violations of our rights by law enforcement officials across the country. Recently, Gray filed a pair of lawsuits against police in Georgia after he was arrested for holding a sign that read “God bless the homeless vets.”

According to the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), police in two Georgia cities violated Gray’s rights in 2022. The first incident happened while he was standing on a public sidewalk in front of Alpharetta City Hall. The second happened in Blackshear, Georgia. During both incidents, the retired veteran was filming for his YouTube channel.

“God Bless the Homeless Vets” Sign Leads to Alleged Rights Violations, Lawsuits

Alpharetta Police claimed that by holding the “God Bless Homeless Vets” sign, Gray was engaging in illegal panhandling. They stuck to this claim even after he asserted that he wasn’t asking anyone for money. Instead, he wanted to bring awareness to the plight of homeless veterans. At the same time, he wanted to show his YouTube subscribers how police in the area reacted to his expression of his First Amendment rights.

The foundation claims that the Alpharetta PD violated Gray’s rights three times. An officer took Gray’s camera and turned it off. This, they claim violates Gray’s right to film police in public places. Then, the same officer demanded Gray’s identification and searched him to get it. This, the foundation says violated Gray’s right to speak without being compelled to identify himself. Finally, APD banned Gray from the area surrounding City Hall. This, the foundation claims, violates Gray’s right to express himself in a public area.

As a result, FIRE has filed a lawsuit against the City of Alpharetta as well as the two officers who confronted Gray while holding his homeless vets sign.

FIRE Files Suit Against Blackshear, GA’s Police Chief

Gray flew his “God Bless the Homeless Vets” sign in Blackshear, Georgia as well. There, police issued him a criminal citation. The police chief Chris Wright informed Gray that he needed a “parade, procession, or demonstration” permit to hold his sign in a public area. Wright admitted that he feels the ordinance is “kind of silly.” Under that ordinance, one would have to write to the mayor of Blackshear and the city council to explain the purpose of the demonstration and obtain the council’s approval.

FIRE notes that the ordinance is nearly identical to a law struck down by the Supreme Court in 1969. Additionally, they noted that the city later dismissed Gray’s citation. However, they’re moving forward with a lawsuit against police chief Chris Wright.

Jeff Gray explained why he takes to the streets to hold his homeless vets sign and why he’s on board with the lawsuits. He’s not looking for a payday or fame. “I have been harassed, trespassed, handcuffed, and arrested countless times for peacefully exercising my First Amendment rights. My intention is to ensure that all Americans from the wealthiest millionaire to the poorest homeless person can exercise these rights without fear of consequence from our government.”