Veterans Day 2022: Here Are the Restaurants Offering Discounts

Friday, November 11, marks Veterans Day 2022, and businesses across the country are showing their thanks to the United States military by offering free meals and discounts to both veterans and active duty military members. The full list is virtually endless, but here’s a roundup of some of the best deals available.

Keep in mind that, in many cases, proof of military service is required to receive the discount. It’s always a good idea to call ahead to verify the ID requirements of your favorite lunch or dinner spot.

The Top Veterans Day Restaurant Deals

The list of restaurants honoring the country’s military for Veterans Day is long, so let’s break it down by deal. Some restaurants are giving away specific menu items, while others are offering entire meals for free.

Restaurants Offering Free Menu Items

Let’s start with America’s favorite coffee spot, Starbucks. Veterans and active duty can kick off the day with a free tall-sized coffee, free for military members all day long.

When you’re done with your (first) coffee, head over to Krispy Kreme, where you’ll get a free donut and coffee. And if you’re in need of a little more sugar, Dunkin’ is offering retired and active military a free donut of their choice.

If you prefer bagels, Einstein Bros. Bagels has you covered. The bagel vendor is offering a free hot or iced medium coffee to all veterans and active-duty military personnel.

For lunch and/or dinner, you have a choice of a free pulled pork sandwich from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, spaghetti from Fazoli’s, or a juicy burger from Smashburger.

Restaurants With Free Meals for Veterans

Is there anything better than pancakes for breakfast? IHOP is serving up stacks of Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes in honor of Veterans Day and serving them free to military members. Denny’s has a pretty fantastic Veterans Day deal as well, offering military members free Grand Slams until noon.

If you’re looking for something a little more savory, Wendy’s also has a breakfast deal. The fast food chain is giving away free breakfast combos to those with valid military IDs.

For lunch, you have even more options. Those who enjoy a good pizza (don’t we all?) have plenty of choices. California Pizza Kitchen is serving veterans and active military a free meal with a non-alcoholic beverage of their choice.

Then there’s Little Caesars, where military members can get a free lunch combo. Keep in mind, however, that this deal is only available in-store between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm local time.

Those who prefer burgers to pizza can grab a free combo meal from White Castle or Red Robin.

Looking forward to a sit-down meal with the entire family? Major chains including Hooters, Olive Garden, Chili’s, Logan’s Roadhouse, and TGI Fridays have prepared special menus for veterans, who can choose any item free of charge.