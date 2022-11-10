Veterans Day 2022: What’s Open and What’s Closed

Tomorrow is Veterans Day and that means that some businesses and government offices will be closed. At the same time, several retail stores and restaurants will celebrate those who served with sales and free food and drink for vets and their families.

If you’re making plans to celebrate Veterans Day, a Friday date night, or it’s just your day to run errands, it’s important to get a feel for what will be open. Luckily, most national chains won’t be shutting their doors this Friday.

What’s Closed on Veteran’s Day?

Your local post office will be closed and mail delivery will halt until Saturday. So, if you need to ship something right away, you should get that done today. However, if you urgently need to ship something on Veterans Day, UPS and FedEx will still be open and their deliveries will run as normal.

Additionally, most local, state, and federal government offices will be closed for Veterans Day. That means that most courts will also close until Monday. In some places, garbage or recycling collection may run on a different day. Check with your local provider for more information on that.

There is also a good chance that your local band or credit union branch will be closed for Veterans Day. Banks and credit unions aren’t required to close for the holiday, but most do. For instance, Bank of America, TD Bank, and Wells Fargo will close. However, online banking will still be available. Those who use a local credit union should double-check their hours.

Many schools across the country will close in observance of Veterans Day. However, not all schools follow this policy.

What Will Be Open?

Pretty much everything else will be open for Veterans Day. Many restaurants will offer free or discounted meals to veterans, active service members, and their families. Additionally, several retail stores plan to offer sales to celebrate the holiday.

If you’re just looking to pick up a few groceries and go home, you’re in luck. Chain supermarkets and grocery stores will remain open on Veterans Day. Kroger, Walmart, Target, Food City, and plenty more will be open. However, some locations may have modified hours.

National Parks across the country won’t just be open. They’ll be free for all visitors in celebration of the holiday.

Why We Celebrate Veterans Day on 11/11

Every year, we celebrate Veterans Day on November 11. The date commemorates the end of World War I. Germany formally surrendered on November 11, 1918. The war came to an end on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

The next year, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed that November 11th would be Armistice Day to celebrate the end of “The War to End All Wars,” according to the United States Office of Veterans Affairs.

Armistice Day became Veterans Day to celebrate veterans of all wars after the United States fought in World War II and the Korean War. Public Law 380 made the day a national holiday and codified its new title on June 1, 1954.