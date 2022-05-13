Vicky White Death: Details Emerge About Former Jail Boss’ Escape Plan With Inmate Casey White

In the days since two Alabama fugitives were caught in Indiana after an almost two-week manhunt, further details have now emerged about Vicky White and Casey White’s escape from prison. The 56-year-old corrections officer helped the 38-year-old murder suspect escape from prison before the pair went on the run together. Authorities finally caught up to the couple after an 11-day hunt, which resulted in police capturing Casey. However, Vicky took her own life before police could arrest her.

Now, further details have been released about the fugitives’ escape plan, including the jail boss’ shopping spree before they went on the run. Recently, US Marshal Marty Keely gave an extensive interview about their escape and eventual capture.

What to Know

Vicky White sold many of her assets to fund their escape plan, including selling her house and car

She went on a shopping spree buying guns, wigs, and clothes before the fugitives went on the run

Selling her assets and going on a shopping spree helped authorities track down the two fugitives

At first, authorities thought Casey White kidnapped Vicky White. But they quickly realized she made up her story about having to transport the inmate to a mental hospital. As authorities continued their search, they discovered the corrections officer sold her home. She sold it for only $95,000, which is far below its market value. Vicky White also sold her car and filed for retirement before their escape, Keely revealed.

After Vicky sold her assets to fund their plan, the jail boss went shopping. She already owned a 9mm service semi-automatic and a .45-caliber handgun. But she purchased an AR-15 assault rifle and a shotgun to add to their arsenal. Additionally, investigators later learned that Vicky bought men’s clothes, presumably for Casey, at a local Kohl’s. She also made a trip to a sex toys store and bought wigs to cover her hair, according to multiple reports.

The Moment Casey White and Vicky White Were Caught Captured on Camera

After numerous tips from the public, authorities eventually tracked down the fugitives in Evansville, Indiana. They were staying in a hotel but tried to get away as a car chase with police ensued. The car chase spilled over into a parking lot adjacent to Anchor Industries – a local frame and fabrics manufacturing business.

The pursuit ended after a police officer rammed their vehicle into the fugitives’ Cadillac, which flipped the car on its side into a ditch. Law enforcement officials were able to take Casey into custody after their car flipped over. But Vicky died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before authorities could get to her.

There is no footage of the actual car chase as of yet. However, one local who works at Anchor Industries caught the aftermath of the chase on his cell phone.

“I swear to God, I’m looking at it right now! They just got him!” the man recording screams in the clip. “Holy s**t, they got him! The just dragged him out!”

WARNING: Video contains explicit language.

Here's the moment Casey White and Vicky White were caught. pic.twitter.com/d2DXZacLsF — Chad  (@ChadBlue83) May 10, 2022

According to the NY Post, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton addressed reporters following the incident.

“This has ended a very stressful and challenging week and a half,” Singleton shared. “It ended the way that we knew it would – they are in custody.”