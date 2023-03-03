Vietnam Veteran Awarded Medal of Honor by President Biden After Waiting 60 Years

A Vietnam veteran finally received his Medal of Honor nearly 60 years after he was recommended for the award.

Retired U.S. Army Col. Paris D. Davis, who was one of the country’s first Black Special Forces officers, was set to receive the medal after he risked his life to save other service members during a horrific ambush in 1965. But when the military lost the paperwork, the award never came. Four years later, the paperwork was filed once more, and again, it vanished.

Davis’ earned his overdue recognition during a ceremony at the White House on Friday, March. 3, where President Joe Biden spoke about the soldier’s courage before personally giving him the award.

“Paris helped write the history of our nation,” Biden said to a small crowd. “And this year, we celebrate the 75th anniversary of our first fully integrated armed forces. Paris Davis will still stand alongside the nations pioneering heroes.”

Davis stood as Biden hung the blue ribbon, which holds the nation’s highest award for valor, around his neck.

“You are everything this medal means — I mean everything this medal means,’ Biden continued. “You are everything our nation is at our best.”

The Veteran Earned his Medal of Honor After Saving Fellow Soldiers During a Raid in 1965

As the White House detailed, Col. Davis was injured multiple times during a raid on a North Vietnamese army camp in Bong Son. Despite the wounds, he ran into the line of fire and saved three of his fellow soldiers.

In 1981, one of the men that Davis saved, Billy Waugh, recounted that the Col. “was shot several times” during the raid “and couldn’t walk,” but he still dragged Waugh away from danger.

“I only have to close my eyes to vividly recall the gallantry of this individual,” he wrote per Daily Mail.

Waugh and his former commander, Billy Cole, recommended the veteran for the Medal of Honor. And after the vanishing paperwork caused the military to pass Davis over, they continued to fight. But the Army and the Pentagon just kept shuffling the duty around.

“He never lost faith, which I find astounding,” Biden added during the ceremony.

Waugh and Cole finally made headway in their efforts after contacting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, who ordered an expedited review. Biden personally called Davis to share the news.

Col. Davis humbly spoke on the honor following the ceremony.

“Thank you, President Biden,” he said. “This medal reflects what teamwork, service, and dedication can achieve. God bless you, God bless all, God bless America.”