Vietnam Veteran Wins Lottery Six Times With Same Numbers in One Day

A Vietnam veteran is more than $2 million dollars richer after trusting his “intuition” and buying six lottery tickets with the same numbers.

Raymond Roberts Sr, a Fall River, Mass., resident, won six $25,000 a year for life six times over while playing the Lucky For Life game at a local liquor store called Royal Liquors on December 14, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Roberts said that the numbers come from important birthdays and anniversary dates, and he’d played the exact digits consistently over the past twenty years. On the day of his jackpot, however, he felt an “intuition” telling him to play the numbers several times instead of only once like had been doing.

Each ticket only set him back $2. And according to the rules of the game, there is a 1 in 1,813,028 chance of winning one $25,000 per year for life prize.

The day after matching the first five numbers, Roberts Sr. headed to the state’s lottery headquarters in Dorchester to claim, his money, and he chose a mix of payout options. For the first five tickets, he went with a $390,000 cash option, which gave him a pretax total of $1,950,000.

For his final ticket, Roberts Sr. went with the annuity option. That means that he will earn at least 20 yearly $25,000 pre-taxed payments.

The lucky winner didn’t share how he plans on spending the bulk of the cash, but he did say that he wants to purchase a motorcycle with a portion of the money.

Vietnam Veteran Isn’t the Only Lottery Winner to Break Seemingly Impossible Odds

But the veteran’s story isn’t the only one that proves incredible strokes of luck happen. Earlier this year, Juan Hernandez, a New York resident won $10 million after scratching a Delux lottery ticket. It was his second time winning the same prize in the same game.

The shocked player admitted that he was “still trying to spend the $10 million” he scored in 2019. For his second round of money, he chose a lump-sum payment of $6,510,000.

And in 2021, a Maryland man won $2 million for a second time after buying a $2,000,000 Richer scratch-off ticket. For his latest win, he bought two tickets. One ended up being worth $100 and the second brought in the big money.

That winner pushed his luck and waited to claim his prize due to the pandemic. He brought the ticket to the lottery headquarters just before it expired.

“I was just a bit nervous,” he told Maryland Lottery officials. “I worried that I could have a fire (at home) that would burn it up.”