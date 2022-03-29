Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day: White House Issues ‘Proclamation’ on War’s 50th Anniversary

March 29 is Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day. It is an important day for not only those that bravely served overseas during that time, but also for Americans to take time and reflect and give thanks for those who served but did not return home. Over 9 million Americans saw themselves become veterans during the Vietnam War. It was quite a difficult period in our nation’s history. Veterans then did not receive the same sort of reception that veterans receive today when they arrived back on American soil. On the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, the White House issued a proclamation on the matter.

White House “Proclamation” on Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day

The proclamation reads, “For almost two decades, Americans raised their right hands and committed to serve and defend our Constitution as uniformed members of the United States Armed Forces during a tumultuous period in our country’s history. Throughout the years of the Vietnam War, 9 million Americans earned the title of United States veteran. Today and every day, we honor their bravery and commitment and give thanks to a generation of Americans who valiantly fought in service of the country they love while recognizing the continuing impact on so many veterans of the Vietnam conflict, along with their families, caregivers, and survivors. We will always remember those we lost and honor those who came home.”

It certainly was a different time. And a very different feeling in American life. Still, those millions of American soldiers who went overseas to fight for their country. The impact of their service is still felt today for so many families all across our great nation.

The statement continued, “NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby affirm this Nation’s commitment to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, which began on Memorial Day, May 28, 2012, and which will continue through Veterans Day, November 11, 2025. I call upon all Americans to seek out and extend the Nation’s profound gratitude to each of our Vietnam veterans and their families and caretakers during public ceremonies and programs throughout the country, while expressing deep compassion for the families of the fallen, those who remain missing and unaccounted for, and all others who served yet no longer walk among us.”

The commitment to commemoration will continue through at least 2025.

Chapter 207 of the Vietnam Veterans of America Speaks

The Vietnam War was a difficult time in American life. Especially for the veterans. As they came home to a mixed reception from their fellow Americans. Because of that veteran groups were established to help the situation. To help those who bravely served. Chapter 207 Justin Latini President said, “never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.” The Vietnam War was a polarizing war, and it remains heartbreaking to hear the stories from veterans of that time.

Days like March 29 honor those who bravely served. We thank them for their service.