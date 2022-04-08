Virginia Governor Donates First-Quarter Salary to Law Enforcement Nonprofit

Governor Glenn Youngkin is showing his deep respect for first responders by donating his entire first-quarter salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP). The organization aims to help police officers and other first responders who have faced traumatic critical events in the line of duty or in their personal lives.

At a Glance

The Virginia Governor fulfilled his 2021 pledge this week to donate his entire first quarter salary to a law enforcement organization

Glenn Youngkin chose to give the money to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program

The 14-year-old foundation helps first responders dealing with mental health issues

Youngkin has already pledged to make a second donation to the organization

Virginia Governor Donated Salary to First Responders in Need

On April 6th, Governor Youngkin made good on his 2021 campaign promise by writing a $43,750 to the program. In a press release, Youngkin’s office shared that this was his first time making such a donation. And it also noted that he already has plans to give more money to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program in the future.

While VALEAP assists all first responders, its main goal is to help law enforcement officers who need emotional or psychological help due to the grim realities of their jobs.

The organization came to be after the Virginia Tech mass shooting in 2008. Since its inception, it’s served more than 500 Virginia officers. And other law enforcement officers run VALEAPS because the organization believes that “no one understands cops like other cops.”

Governor Youngkin ‘Reaffirms’ his ‘Ongoing Commitment’ to Police Officers

“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary,” Youngkin said in a speech. Adding,” And I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can. I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program because of their important mission to assist law enforcement personnel and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents.”

VALEAPS helps officers with two specific services. Firstly, it uses Critical Incident Stress Management. This method stabilizes people who experience a life-altering situation. Furthermore, by going through the program, officers should be able to return to their daily routines.

Secondly, the organization utilizes Post-Critical Incident Seminars. The classes are FBI developed. And they help support officers and 911 operators to maintain well-being after an incident. VALEAPS also offers this service to spouses or significant others of those in the program.

“This reaffirms my ongoing commitment to support our men and women in law enforcement with mental health resources, training, and equipment to ensure that we are serving those that protect our communities across the Commonwealth,” Youngkin added.