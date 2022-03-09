Vista Outdoor to Donate 1M Rounds of Small-Caliber Ammo to Ukraine

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict unfortunately still in full swing, many companies are stepping forward to aid the latter country in defending itself. Vista Outdoor is one of them, recently announcing it is donating one million small-caliber rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.

Vista Outdoor made the announcement almost a week ago on its website. There, it declared its support for Ukraine via a news release. Being the parent company of Federal Premium, Remington Ammunition, CCI, and Speer, its care package will include one million small-caliber rounds for free. Jason Vanderbrink, President of Sporting products for Vista Outdoor, provided his own statement within the news release about supporting Ukraine.

“The war in Ukraine has displaced millions of citizens and exposed average people to the horrors of war,” Vanderbrink began. “Supporting the relief effort is a crucial element of the global response and we are proud to do our part. It underscores how critical the Second Amendment is in America and highlights the importance of the ability of American Manufacturers to supply our allies with ammunition. We have long supported Ukrainian armed forces and we will continue to do so in this global cause to unite for democracy.”

Additionally, the company is making special shirts to help with the war effort. The shirts are emblazoned with Ukrainian colors. They also include President Zelensky’s now-famous quote “I need ammo, not a ride.” All profits gained from shirt purchases will go to refugees involved in the crisis through the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

What is the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund?

As the name suggests, the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund aims to help Ukraine and its people. However, what exactly is it doing to aid them?

“All donations to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled. GlobalGiving’s local partners are bringing relief to terrified and displaced communities, and they need resources to continue their life-saving work,” the official website reads.

Furthermore, the organization has several projects and areas you can donate to. Overall, your donations help provide shelter, food, clean water, health support, economic assistance, and educational access. Some of the specific projects include endeavors like helping abandoned babies or helping entire families trapped in war zones.

Finally, the fund hopes to hit a cumulative $15 million. As of now, it is almost at the $10 million mark.