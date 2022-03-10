The VW Bus Is Returning, But Now It’s Electric

Volkswagen has unveiled a production version of something exciting. An electric VW bus is expected to go on sale before the end of this year. There have been several prototypes released over the past decade. However, this ID. Buzz bus is the first in the series to ever make it to the production stage.

This New Electric VW Bus Will Have Multiple Versions

The ID. Buzz bus was shown off by the automaker in Paris on March 9. The bus is similar to the Microbus or Kombi, except it’s electric. It won’t immediately be for sale everywhere, but a number of European countries can expect to see the electric VW bus in the third quarter of 2022.

The ID. Buzz bus will launch in the US sometime in late 2023, according to the German automaker. The electric VW bus will be made in Hanover. The modules for the bus will be supplied mostly by Volkswagen Group Components in Germany.

The vehicle will run on an 82 kWh lithium-ion battery. It will be able to reach a maximum speed of 90 miles an hour, according to the automaker. Other versions of the electric VW bus will eventually be released sometime next year, Volkswagen said. Reuters reports that these versions will offer different power outputs, but they have not been specified yet.

This Iconic Bus Is Shrouded In Mystery

In fact, there are a lot of things that we still don’t know about this new electric bus. Namely, the price. Even though Volkswagen has unveiled a release schedule for the ID. Buzz, there’s no word on what these vans will cost. It’s smaller and slower than other vehicles in the market, so it will be interesting to see the price point.

Perhaps most importantly, there’s no word on what the range of this electric VW bus will be.

Gas Prices Are Rising, But Charging Costs Can Be Even More Expensive

As EVs become more popular, more charging stations pop up. However, that doesn’t mean that charging is always cheap. Thus, the range of an EV can make a big difference in its practicality. Of course, for VW lovers, that might not play such a big part in the appeal of this modern-yet-nostalgic bus.

Regardless, data shows that charging an EV could cost more annually than fueling a gas-powered car. The national average for gas reached $4.25 on March 9. The national average cost to charge an EV slowly is merely 13 cents per kilowatt-hour. By slow, we mean that it could take up to eight hours to reach a full charge. Much faster charging is available for around 43 cents per kilowatt-hour.

An average EV could cost up to $2,100 per year to fast-charge. With today’s gas prices, fueling up a comparable car would only cost $1,550 annually.