waffle-house-employee-banned-from-company-after-massive-brawl-goes-viral

A Waffle House employee has been banned from the restaurant company after a massive brawl went viral earlier this week.

According to Outkick, the former Austin, Texas Waffle House employee, named Halie, spoke out about the incident, which happened earlier this year. “I was telling them I was gonna kick ‘em out ‘cause they were being rude,” Halie stated about the customers involved in the video. “I ain’t gonna cook your food, you’re being rude to me.”

That was when things escalated and insults were exchanged. Then a chair was thrown and Halie, now branded as the Waffle House Avenger caught the chair as it came close to hitting her. “That’s when the girl with the dreads stands up,” Halie explained. “She comes on our side of the counter. Now, if you come on our side of the counter, there’s tile there. It changes from tile and like this bumpy dark floor. If you put your foot, both feet on the other side or even a single foot on the other side of that floor, we can do anything.”

The former Waffle House employee did say that the employees do legally in their means. This means whatever is necessary to remove customers or ensure their safety. “Whether that means taking one of the cast iron pans and hitting you upside the f—ing head with it,” she continued. “Or beating the f— out of you when you fall over. You touch my floor, it’s on.”

Following the ordeal, authorities were called to the Waffle House to investigate. However, there were no arrests reportedly made.

Although She Wasn’t Fired After the Fight, The Cook Is No Longer Allowed to Work at Any Waffle House Again

Halie then revealed that she wasn’t fired from for the incident, just received a write-up for breaking a sugar shaker. “We cleaned the store and it was so messy,” Halie recalled. “Because there was glass from the sugar shakers. I broke two sugar shakers. I put another sugar shaker out of the eggs that go up top.”

Halie also said that she was praised by her Waffle House manager for how she handled the situation. “[They said] I’m glad you held your own type thing. Which I found f—ing hilarious,” she explained. Following the situation, she took a few days off. She said another incident occurred while she was away from the restaurant.

However, although she was told she was “always welcome” after leaving the restaurant location, she found out that was actually blacklisted from Waffle House after all.

“I can’t ever work for a Waffle House again,” Halie confirmed. “I tried working for another one sometime earlier this year, and I found out that I was blacklisted.”