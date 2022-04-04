Walmart Recalls Thousands of Smoke Alarms and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Walmart is reportedly recalling thousands of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors due to the devices not alerting for carbon monoxide properly.

What To Know

Walmart is recalling 8,000 units of Universal Security Instrument Inc’s 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide Alarms.

The recalled alarms from Walmart may fail to alert consumers to the presence of a hazardous level of carbon monoxide. This poses a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and even death.

There also have been two reports that the recalled units failed to alert for the presence of carbon monoxide within the specific time requirement.

The devices that are part of the recall were purchased between June 2017 and December. The devices are also from electrical distributors and Walmart.com.

According to Fox Business, Walmart is recalling 8,000 units of Universal Security Investment Inc.’s 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide Alarms. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) states that the alarms may fail to alert consumers to the presence of hazardous levels of carbon monoxide. This poses a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning or even death. Only two reports are for the recall units. Both fail to alert the presence of monoxide within the specific time requirement. Luckily, no injuries have occurred.

The devices that are part of the recall were purchased between June 2017 and December. They were available for purchase from electrical distributors and Walmart.com. Those who have either recall model are to contact Universal Securities Instruments. The company will then send a free replacement alarm to consumers. However, until the replacement arrives, consumers are to keep using their current alarm.

Walmart Technology Helps Identify and Freeze Nearly $4 Million in Gift Card Scams

Meanwhile, reports reveal that technology from Walmart is able to identify and freeze nearly $4 million in gift card scams.

CNBC reports that after being notified by Walmart, the U.S. Department of Justice seized the funds through a federal court action in Arkansas. Those who are victims in the situation may now claim the money. A Department of Justice also issued a statement about Walmart’s involvement in the situation. “It was impressive what they were able to do,” they said.

CNBC further reports that in the first nine months of 2021, consumers lost $148 million in frauds that involve gift cards. However, $114 million was reported during the entirety of 2020. While discussing how gift card fraud occurs, the Department of Justice office explains that a caller claims to be a representative of a government agency, utility, or private company that insists on immediate payment. “They create this false sense of urgency. ‘You need to resolve this now. Or some sort of horrible thing is going to happen.’ It’s a very vulnerable position to be put in. And it’s very effective.”

The official then adds that when it comes to government agencies, it’s a pretty scary situation. They also say if someone gets such a call, take a break and give yourself time to think.