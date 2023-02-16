Wall Street Journal Mocked for Encouraging Readers to ‘Skip Breakfast’ to ‘Save Money’

If you find yourself struggling to afford basic necessities like eggs, milk, or breakfast meats, don’t worry, the world’s most preeminent financial media publication has a solution: just skip breakfast!

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal published a brief, yet infuriating story detailing the exorbitant rise in food costs of late. Titled, “To Save Money, Maybe You Should Skip Breakfast,” the story advocates for people to flat-out avoid breakfast staples like eggs if they’re worried about rising food costs. And to add insult to injury, the WSJ even hid the majority of a story behind a paywall, which led to a hilarious social media lashing; because, after all, while regular folks may not be able to afford breakfast, the media would still appreciate your funding of more stories like these.

In fairness, the WSJ does have an obligation to cover the American economy. And rampant inflation mixed with supply chain issues has undoubtedly become the most topical economic story of the year thus far. Almost every single grocery item has inflated in price by at least 10 to 30 percent; while eggs, in particular, have jumped 50 to 80 percent — with no top in sight.

But for the WSJ to suggest that low and middle income Americans simply change their diets, rather than scrupulously examine the underlying cause of the inflation (namely, excessive money printing, leading to the devaluation of our currency), leaves us hungry for a better solution.

“Breakfast lovers might be better off just having a cup of coffee,” WSJ journalist Gabriel Rubin writes after listing a long list of increasing food costs.

The Wall Street Journal should report on the factors that encourage inflation, which would naturally ease the price of eggs and other groceries

Predictably, the article cites a “perfect storm” of bad luck for the rise in egg pricing, in particular (Avian flu, bad weather, Russia vs. Ukraine). And while these existential issues may, in fact, partially contribute to the rise in pricing, the true cause remains firmly the same: trillions of dollars have flooded the economy, which makes each existing dollar less valuable. When everyone’s money devalues, everyone’s prices must also rise — it’s the most basic of economics principles.

Furthermore, if the demand for eggs plummets (which is what the WSJ is encouraging), then what happens to the supply? In the case of a traditional commodity market, supply would theoretically increase and prices would stabilize. But animal product markets rely on the health of living, breathing animals with lifespans. They which need to be raised and cared for before coming to market. If demand for eggs plummets, then farmers will simply decrease the amount of chickens they raise … and therefore the amount of eggs they produce.

Undercutting the animal product market by encouraging less consumption in a first world country is both ethically ambiguous and economically unsound. Take steps to fix the value of the dollar, and the price of food will remain stable for generations to come.