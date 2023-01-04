Walt Cunningham, Legendary Apollo Astronaut, Dead at 90

Walt Cunningham, a former astronaut who was aboard NASA’s first crewed Apollo Mission, died on Tuesday morning in Houston, TX. He was 90 years old.

“Walt Cunningham was a fighter pilot, physicist, and an entrepreneur – but, above all, he was an explorer. On Apollo 7, the first launch of a crewed Apollo mission, Walt and his crewmates made history, paving the way for the Artemis Generation we see today,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. “NASA will always remember his contributions to our nation’s space program and sends our condolences to the Cunningham family.”

Today we mourn the passing of Walt Cunningham: U.S. Marine, patriot, and Apollo astronaut.



Cunningham spent 11 days in low-Earth orbit during Apollo 7, the first crewed Apollo flight, and was instrumental to our Moon landing's program success: https://t.co/VrXhOwQwYd pic.twitter.com/8uquEjdxM7 — NASA (@NASA) January 3, 2023

Cunningham was a highly distinguished physicist who held bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the subject from the University of California at Los Angeles. He also held a doctorate in physics with exception of a thesis in the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Graduate School of Business.

Before joining NASA, Walt Cunningham joined the Navy and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. While on active duty, he flew 54 night-fighter missions in Korea. He retired from the marines as a colonel.

He then went on to work as a scientist with the Rand Corporation and participated in classified defense studies and researched problems related to Earth’s magnetosphere. During his professional life, Cunningham wracked up over 4,500 flying hours in 40 different types of aircraft.

“We would like to express our immense pride in the life that he lived, and our deep gratitude for the man that he was – a patriot, an explorer, pilot, astronaut, husband, brother, and father,” his family said in the statement. “The world has lost another true hero, and we will miss him dearly.”

Walt Cunningham Was a Member of NASA’s Third Astronaut Class

In 1963, NASA selected Walt Cunningham to join the third astronaut class.

“On behalf of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, we are beholden to Walt’s service to our nation and dedication to the advancement of human space exploration,” said center director Vanessa Wyche. “Walt’s accomplished legacy will continue to serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Cunningham launched into space on Oct. 11, 1968, and piloted the 11-day Apollo 7 mission, the first human flight test in the Apollo spacecraft. While in orbit, he, Walter M. Schirra, Jr., and Donn F. Eisele completed eight tests and sent the first live television transmission of onboard activities to Earth.

The astronaut completed his tenure with NASA as the chief of the Skylab branch of the Flight Crew Directorate. In that role, he was responsible for the input of five manned space hardware, two launch vehicles, and 56 total experiments.

Walt Cunningham earned multiple awards during his life, including the NASA Distinguished Service Medal and the NASA Exceptional Service Medal. He also has a place in the Astronaut Hall of Fame, International Space Hall of Fame, Iowa Aviation Hall of Fame, San Diego Air and Space Museum Hall of Fame, and Houston Hall of Fame.

For their televised work on Apollo 7, he and the crew also won the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Special Trustee Award.