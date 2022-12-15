WATCH: Amusement Park Slingshot Ride Snaps, Riders Slam Into Beam

A night at Winter Wonderland turned into a horrific evening when an amusement park ride became a giant slingshot, breaking free of restraints and sending a pod with two teenagers crashing into a beam.

This all happened in London’s Hyde Park. It’s the holiday season all over the world and British revelers love this annual attraction. Millions of people each year head to the Winter Wonderland fair. Of course, the rides are the huge part of the fun. But the slingshot ride turned out much scarier than it was intended to be.

Becky Littlewood happened to video the ride gone wrong. And the video quickly went viral, with more than 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours. Scary is scary, whether it’s in your hometown or six time zones away.

The London 999 Twitter account posted the video. “This is the moment the Slingshot ride at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park snaps and crashes into a support beam with two men trapped inside the seating pod last night. The London Fire Brigade attended however the riders were freed by on-site staff.”

Fortunately, No One Was Injured On Wild Slingshot Ride

Great Britain’s PA Media reported that the slingshot ride passengers were teenagers. Littlewood told the news agency that she and her husband were contemplating taking a ride, but decided against it.

“There were so many rides there and this particular ride had quite a few people queuing outside of it,” Littlewood said in the interview. “I really wanted to go on it. But my husband looked at me and he said ‘No, you’re not going on that, it doesn’t look very safe.’ And then, just as we were walking off, we heard this massive bang.”

She then described the chaos after the “massive bang.”

“The side had snapped and catapulted the people into the air,” she said. “And then it hit the side of the ride. Obviously everyone was screaming. And then security kept trying to usher us away and telling us to put our phones away and get out of the area.”

Littlewood said nobody did anything for about 20 minute. That’s how long it took amusement park workers to figure out how to get the boys down from the slingshot ride pod.

The London Metropolitan Police issued a statement in regards to the incident. They didn’t need to do much.

“It was reported that two teenage boys have been in a fairground ride when there was an incident that left the cage they were riding in suspended in the air.

“The cage had been lowered down before police arrived and the boys had also left the scene,” the statement said. “There were no reported injuries.” The police added that a preliminary inspection revealed a technical fault within a sealed gearbox. The police said the gearbox controls the elastic cord and steel wire rope.