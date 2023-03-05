WATCH: Another Norfolk Southern Train Derails in Ohio

One month after the devastating East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, another Norfolk Southern train derails in the Buckeye State.

According to CBS News, the latest train derailment in Ohio occurred near Springfield on Saturday (March 4th). Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place after the Norfolk Southern train derailed. The company also confirmed to the media outlet that 20 cars of the 212-car train derailed. Luckily, there were no hazardous materials on board the train. There were also no reported injuries.

The Clark Country Emergency Agency asked residents within 1,000 feet of the latest Ohio train derailing to shelter in place out of an “abundance of caution.” This derailment happened near State Route 41 and left 1,500 residents without power.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sent out a tweet Saturday revealing he was briefed by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) about the latest Ohio train derailment. He further explained that he spoke to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine about the situation. “No hazardous material release has been reported,” Buttigieg stated. “But we will continue to monitor closely and FRA personnel are en route.”

I have been briefed by FRA leadership and spoke with Gov. DeWine to offer our support after the derailment today in Clark County, Ohio. No hazardous material release has been reported, but we will continue to monitor closely and FRA personnel are en route. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 5, 2023

Governor DeWine also tweeted that he spoke to Buttigieg and received a phone call from President Biden. He then stated, “We don’t believe hazardous materials were involved” and multiple state agencies were on the scene of the derailment.

Norfolk Southern Donates $300,000 to East Palestine School District Following Hazardous Ohio Train Derailment

In late February, Norfolk Southern announced it donated $300,000 to East Palestine School District after one of its trains derailed in the Ohio town and caused a chemical hazard situation.

In a press release, Norfolk Southern stated that the donation was to support the district’s academics, athletics, extra-curricular activities, and its long-term contingency planning regarding the impacts of the derailment. Each of the district’s three schools — East Palestine Elementary, East Palestine Middle, and East Palestine High schools — will receive $100,000.

Norfolk Southern President and CEO, Alan H. Shaw spoke about the donation. “As soon as I heard that the East Palestine Bulldogs were not able to play in revenue-generating games, we took immediate action to help this community,” he shared. “We continue to be committed to helping East Palestine residents get back on their feet. We are in this community for the long haul, and our goal is to see the community thrive again.”

Norfolk Southern also said it has reimbursed the Village of East Palestine Fire Department approximately $825,000 for fire equipment. The equipment was notably used in the train derailment response. The company also reimbursed $220,000 to fund new equipment for the first responders.

Approximately 4,500 cubic yards of contaminated soil and 1.5 million gallons of contaminated water have been removed from the derailment site.