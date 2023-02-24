WATCH: Freight Train Absolutely Obliterates Tractor-Trailer in New York

A CSX freight train plowed into a semi-truck minutes after the driver escaped safely from the truck on Thursday. The incident took place in Haverstraw, New York, located 40 miles outside of New York City. It all went down around 9:30 a.m. A witness to the incident posted the collision online.

So, the red-and-white-striped railroad crossing gate was resting on top of the trailer. It blocked the train tracks seconds before the crash. You can see the train, which honked its horn several times, plow right into the trailer. It drags the semi around a telephone pole.

Freight Train Left Splintered Wood In Back Of Semi-Truck After Plowing Into It

Additional images of the impact show the truck’s cab alongside the railroad with nothing but splintered wood behind it. There were no injuries.

The semi-truck was carrying titanium pipes to a nearby plant. Haverstraw Police Captain John Gould talked with CBS News. Gould said that the “load he had on was quite heavy, and just the contour of the road, the bed of the tractor-trailer got stuck.

“It kind of scraped [the tracks], which made him stop, and he was in the process of trying to figure out his way to get himself off,” Gould said. “But unfortunately for him, the train was coming at that time.”

Person Tells Police Department About Truck Being Stuck On The Tracks

A person in the neighborhood alerted the Haverstraw Police Department that the truck was stuck on the tracks. Officers were able to inform the driver that a train was coming. The driver got to a safe location before the train came plowing through less than five minutes later.

DailyMail.com asked CSX why the train was not ordered to stop. A representative for the company sent an Operation Lifesaver flyer and reiterated: “Trains always have the right-of-way.”

Meanwhile, trains cannot “stop quickly or swerve,” according to Operation Lifesaver, a rail safety company. It can also take a train more than a mile, or 18 football fields, to stop if it is going more than 55 mph. It is not clear how fast the train was traveling through Haverstraw.

“Only trains belong on tracks. It’s illegal and dangerous for people to walk on or be too close to railroad tracks, which are private property,” OLI Executive Director Rachel Maleh said in the flyer. Finally, an investigation into the collision is ongoing.