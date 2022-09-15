WATCH: Lainey Wilson Performs Acoustic Rendition of ‘Workin’ Overtime’ at ‘Songs of Yellowstone’

Lainey Wilson was part of a panel at AmericanaFest on Wednesday titled “Songs of ‘Yellowstone.'” She was joined by other artists that have had songs featured on the show: William Prince and Hayes Carll. Angela von Forester, who is the show’s music supervisor, moderated the discussion. Lainey talked about the first song that she had featured on the show, among other things. Her music has been a fixture of the show since the beginning, and “Workin’ Overtime” was the first track used. See a clip of her performing the song at AmericanaFest below.

“I came out to Nashville on a scouting trip and I told everyone that we don’t do pop country,” Angela von Forester said at the panel. “We do the Red Dirt kind of thing. I heard Lainey’s music and I said…this. Done; I heard ‘Workin’ Overtime’ and I played it for Taylor [Sheridan].”

“I went to Wal-Mart and racked up on them key chains,” Lainey Wilson added. “Had ten key chains hanging down and I had one that said ‘My angel is working overtime.’ So I had the idea for the song. They chose it and I was thrilled about it. I was already in love with the show. I already had an immediate connection to the show.”

Taylor Sheridan wanted to meet with Lainey Wilson. And it was in a spot that felt familiar.

“Taylor asked me to go to Vegas for a horse riding competition, and I’ve ridden horses since before I could talk,” Wilson said. “We immediately bonded.”

The track appeared in the first episode of the second season. Lainey Wilson recalls that it was “when the bull broke into the bar.”

She also performed the song at the ACM Honors ceremony which aired on FOX on Tuesday.

Lainey Wilson Hits the Road With Jon Pardi This Fall

Lainey Wilson joins Jon Pardi for most of his arena dates this fall. She flew into Nashville for the panel discussion, but she’s heading right back out.

“I got a plane to catch at 6, but these boys are inspiring me,” she said of Carll and Prince. “I want to pick up a guitar and write.”

She’s off to Bridgeport, Conn. for a show on Thursday. Hailey Whitters is also on the bill. Whitters remains with the two through September. Lainey Wilson will also fly back for a show at the Franklin Theatre south of Nashville on September 26. That’s a benefit for the CMA Foundation, and she’ll be joined by Ingrid Andress and Caitlyn Smith.

The tour with Jon Pardi hits Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on October 1. In October, she’ll join Luke Combs for his ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.