WATCH: Massive Tornado Touches Down in New Orleans as Severe Weather Continues Across South

A violent storm system has been pummeling areas along the Gulf Coast the last two days, and recent video footage has captured a massive tornado touching down in New Orleans. The video clip below shows the massive funnel making its way through the city.

A massive tornado touches down in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward earlier tonight, as storms continue to threaten the Deep South.pic.twitter.com/s45QbVWCgO — Outsider (@outsider) March 23, 2022

At a Glance:

The National Weather Service confirmed the massive tornado touched down around 7:30 p.m. local time.

Meteorologists deemed the twister large and dangerous.

Footage of the massive tornado came from all over New Orleans and nearby regions.

Louisianians Under Threat Amid Powerful Storm System

Amid the destructive storm system that has battered Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, a massive tornado touched down in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward Tuesday night, posing imminent danger to nearby residents. According to nola.com, meteorologists deemed the swirling black funnel “large and extremely dangerous.”

Local television networks and residents across New Orleans captured varying angles of the tornado as it battered its way through the city.

The Outsider Tweet above captures the massive tornado in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward while the storms continue to pummel regions across the South.

CNN reports the National Weather Service claimed New Orleans was in the clear following the tornado around 7:50 p.m. CT. That said, “There are still showers around but none are severe at this time.”

Tornado Warnings Span States Across the South

The heaviest tornado impacts have struck in Texas and Louisiana so far. However, several other states across the South remain under tornado watches and warnings.

Ahead of its touchdown in New Orleans Tuesday evening, the outlet reports multiple tornadoes hit parts of Mississippi as well. Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, 18 tornadoes had been reported according to the NWS’s Storm Prediction Center.

Tornado watches were also in effect across regions of Alabama and specified areas of the Florida Panhandle.

As severe weather continues to threaten areas of the South, weather experts have warned Outsiders in those regions to be wary of nighttime tornadoes.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, nighttime tornadoes are more than twice as likely to be deadly as daytime tornadoes. There are several reasons for this. Sleeping individuals are much more likely to be caught off guard than those who experience extreme weather during the day. However, more importantly, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said, “an oncoming [nighttime] tornado can be shrouded in darkness, making it impossible for someone who is awake to actually see it.”

In addition to tornadoes, other meteorologists warned Southerners about other extreme weather conditions. The NWS in Baton Rouge reminded Outsiders in affected regions to be mindful of straight-line winds, large hail, and flooding.