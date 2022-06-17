WATCH: Matthew McConaughey Documents His ‘Gun Responsibility’ Efforts in New Video

In a recent video, Matthew McConaughey further laid out his “gun responsibility” efforts, showing his time in Washington D.C. Back on June, 7 the actor made the news with his visit to the White House and the U.S. Capitol in order to talk with lawmakers. Since the Uvalde shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 educators, the actor has been lobbying for reforms.

Matthew McConaughey on Gun Responsibility

The May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas impacted Matthew McConaughey as a Uvalde native

Since the shooting, the actor has started to talk about what he calls “gun responsibility”

He has talked about approaches to mental health, school safety, and gun reforms during the process

McConaughey and his wife Camila met with 30 lawmakers from both major parties in Washington D.C. about the topics

On social media, the award-winning actor posted a video that showed footage and pictures from his time in D.C. Among the politicians that he met with were Lindsey Graham (R), Joe Manchin (D), as well as a number of others from across the country. McConaughey has made it clear that he wants to take in ideas from both sides and bring everyone to a consensus on the gun question.

Check out the video below and see for yourself.

“This was and is about gun responsibility,” the text says on the video. “Camila and I met with over 30 Members across both parties. We met with leaders of the Senate, the House and the President. This is about mental health, safer schools… AND keeping guns out of the IRresponsible [sic] hands that by rule of law, still have access to them today. The solution must come from both sides. For ourselves, our children, Republicans, Democrats, and our fellow Americans… It’s time to be responsible.”

Right now, Matthew McConaughey seems to be seeing some progress for what he wants to see change. The Senate has agreed upon a framework of policies. These policies range from school safety measures to laws relating to the purchase of weapons directly. Such as raising the review process for buyers under the age of 21 as well as crackdowns on straw purchases.

Senate Agrees on Framework Championed by McConaughey

The initiatives that Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila are pushing are supposed to be multi-pronged. So, it’s not just one area that they are targeting. That’s what the actor has said to make his argument about “gun responsibility.” So, on top of those laws directly pertaining to guns, the Senate agreed on a framework of policies that also relate to mental health.

If these policies are put into effect, then mental health programs at schools will be enhanced, as well as services for children and families that need mental health intervention.

There is likely going to be more from Matthew McConaughey in the coming days.