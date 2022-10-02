Two New York State Troopers are being dubbed heroes after the duo saved a teenage driver from a burning vehicle late last month.

According to Fox News, the accident occurred on September 22nd around 3:26 a.m. New York State Troopers Michael Winkelman and James Flynn-Kocourek were sitting on Middlebush Road in the town of Wappinger when they heard a crash. Responding immediately to the sound, the two troopers discovered a 2007 Honda Odyssey had crashed into a barn and burst into flames.

Although they initially tried to extinguish the fire, the state troopers quickly decided to get the unresponsive 17-year-old driver to safety. They pulled the teenager out of the vehicle through the passenger side window and out of harm’s way.

The driver was eventually transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. However, they were later arrested for driving while intoxicated. It was revealed the road where the accident happened, State Route 9D was closed for approximately 12 hours. This is due to the fire continuously spreading. Multiple fire departments battled the blaze that completely destroyed their and nearby utility pole.

Two New York State Troopers Injured By Drunk Driver

Days after the accident in Wappinger, two drunk driving incidents occurred in Rockland County last weekend. One of the incidents caused injuries to the two New York State troopers responding on scene.

Patch.com reports that on Sunday (September 25th) at around 5:20 a.m. the state troopers noticed a 2020 Nissan Rogue stopped with its hazard lights on. The duo spoke to the driver and concluded that she was driving undertake the influence. She was eventually arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Seems pretty standard. However, while another state trooper escorted the female driver to the State Police barracks in Haverstraw, the two troopers waited on the tow truck to take the Nissan. Their car was eventually rear-ended by a 2001 Mazda, which was operated by Donald Bolling from Middletown, New York.

Both of the state troopers, who had minor injuries, were treated and released by Montefiore Nyack Hospital. Bolling was traveling with a three-year-old in the car at the time of the accident. Luckily, neither were injured. However, a test revealed that the Mazda driver had a blood alcohol level of .12 percent. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated DWI- Leandra’s Law and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The driver received 13 tickets, was arraigned in the Town of Stony Point Court in front of Judge Franks, and sent to Rockland County Jail without bail.

According to the New York State Police website, drunk driving cause more than 17,000 deaths annually. This equates to 310 funerals each week or one death every 30 minutes. In New York State alone, there were slightly more than 30% of the fatal crashes are alcohol-related.