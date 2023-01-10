News Reporter Experiences Terrifying Medical Emergency on Live TV

A Canadian news reporter is currently recovering after experiencing a terrifying medical emergency while on live TV.

According to Breaking 911, CTV Edmonton news reporter, Jessica Robb, was live on the air when she reportedly suffered from a medical emergency. The media outlet shared in a statement, “Thanks to everyone who inquired about our reporter who became ill during the 6 p.m. news. Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting.”

Young Canadian reporter Jessica Robb slurs her words and appears to have a stroke on live television tonight.



She has since tweeted that she is fine and previously shared in April 2022 that she was "feeling very lucky to be vaxxed x3."

TMZ reported that Robb was live with CTV anchor Nahreman Issa when she suddenly started stumbling over her words. She apologized before appearing to lose balance. “Sorry Nahreman, I’m, I’m, I’m not feeling very well right now,” Robb stated. “And I’m about to just…” before the camera cut away. During the broadcast, Nahreman told viewers that Robb was not alone in the field and promised the media outlet would share an update on the reporter’s status later on.

The news reporter also issued a statement. “On Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I reported live on air,” Robb shared. “Since then, it has been shared thousands of times, along with baseless theories about the cause.”

Robb further thanked those who have supported her through the ordeal. She then addressed those who have thrown criticism her way. “I have also received an overwhelming amount of harassment and threats, tied to false theories about the reason for the incident. While I will not share private medical information publicly, I can say that there is no cause for concern and that my understanding of my own medical background provides a reasonable explanation for what happened.”

Although she said she wasn’t going to share any more details about her medical history, Robb did make one confirmation about the incident. “I can, however, confirm that the situation was in no way related to the COVID-19 vaccine,” she added.

The News Reporter Receives Social Media Support Following On-Air Medical Emergency

Meanwhile, news reporter Jessica Robb received a tremendous amount of social media support following her medical ordeal on air.

In response to CTV’s original post, a supporter of the news reporter tweeted, “Oh that’s wonderful to hear! As a medically trained person, it was certain thatch was not well and it looked as though she had a seizure of some sort. Take care, sweetheart!”

Another fan then tweeted, “Thanks for the update, she sure looked like she was going to pass out. Very scary. So glad she is okay.” With a fellow Twitter user went on to add, “Thank you for posting an update, glad she’s okay and sending her well wishes from Vancouver!”

Robb did describe the situation as being completely overwhelming for her. However, she did add that she has seen the well wishes from viewers and is appreciative of them all.