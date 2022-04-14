After giving a speech at North Carolina A&T State University, President Biden was awkwardly left hanging before leaving the stage. In this time of COVID restrictions being lifted, masks being worn less and less, and social distancing being cut down… Who knows what to do anymore? The president turned around and thought he would have a student or two come up to shake hands or talk. However, no one was there to return the gesture.

President Biden Left Hanging

While at North Carolina A&T, President Biden appeared to be left hanging after his speech

The speech was in front of engineering students as the president rallied for the Bipartisan Innovation Act and Infrastructure Law on Thursday

Earlier in the week, the president was giving a speech in Iowa when a bird pooped on him

The speech, which was held at the Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research & Innovation Complex, was held in front of faculty and students. As well as media that were present. Those students are in the robotics and cybersecurity programs at the university. Biden was touting the Innovation Act and Infrastructure Law on Thursday.

Check out the video below and see what happened after his remarks were through.

Biden just finished his speech and shook hands with nobody pic.twitter.com/XLndAZcHiD — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 14, 2022

It isn’t very clear what President Biden was doing while he was left hanging. While it could have been an attempted handshake, thinking the students would come up and talk with him, or a gesture towards the students thanking them, who knows? As the president left the stage he approached some other members of the crowd and began speaking with them.

We’ve all had those awkward moments. A high five left up in the air. Handshakes that go unshook. And, in general, social awkwardness. Like Ricky Bobby in Talladega Nights, “I’m not sure what to do with my hands.”

While it seems to be a harmless gaff this is another moment this week where President Biden hasn’t had the best of luck. While he was in Iowa just two days ago, the Commander-in-Chief was the victim of an awful crime of nature. A bird pooped on him. I’ll take an awkward handshake attempt over that any day.

While there are mandates and requirements being lifted what seems like every day, there is one mandate that will stay in effect. At least for another couple of weeks, that is. The White House and the CDC made the decision to extend the mask mandate on public transportation for at least 15 more days. Some were hoping the mandate would expire on April 18, but with the extension that will not happen.

With slight increases in cases, others fear another surge is imminent. Other parts of the world are battling new strains, meanwhile, Omicron is making up 85% of cases in the United States. So, those buses, trains, planes, and other public transportation will still be requiring masks.