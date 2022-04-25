WATCH: Red Bull Plane Swap Stunt Results in Crash in Arizona

On Sunday evening in Arizona, daredevil drink brand Red Bull unsuccessfully tried to pull off a “plane swap,” an elaborate skydiving stunt where pilots exited one aircraft and re-boarded another. The never-before-attempted stunt failed, though, resulting in one plane spiraling down and crashing. Neither pilot sustained any injuries, however, thanks to their skydiving experience.

At a glance

A Red Bull-sponsored plane swap skydiving stunt failed Sunday in Arizona

Two pilots originally intended to swap planes mid-flight and then fly them each back down to runways

Neither pilot/skydiver sustained any injuries as a result of the failed stunt

News of the crash left reporters wondering why the Federal Aviation Administration allowed the stunt after initially forbidding it

Ahead of the event, Red Bull said skydivers Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington would pilot their planes to 14,000 feet; then jump out mid-air at 140 miles per hour. They would then attempt to switch planes as they dove towards the ground, pulling both planes back into flight.

Last night's #RedBullPlaneSwap did not go *quite* as planned.



Thankfully no one was hurt in the mayhem.

pic.twitter.com/MVsNnYDPKL — Outsider (@outsider) April 25, 2022

On its website, Red Bull claimed that the two pilots, who are cousins, would “go down in history as the first pilots to take off in one aircraft and land in another.”

One of the pilots managed to enter his second aircraft and pilot it to the ground. The other pilot did not enter his plane in time, and instead had to deploy his parachute while the plane spiraled down to the ground.

Their aircraft had custom-built autopilot systems to stay on the correct trajectory. The planes were also fitted with a speed brake and larger wheels to slow the rate of descent. The extra measures meant the skydivers could theoretically catch up to them. The duo intended to skydive to 2,000 feet above ground level before they got into the other plane and flew up, according to the stunt plan.

“One of the two single-engine Cessna 182 aircraft used in the stunt crashed after it spun out of control,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The FAA did not originally approve the Red Bull plane swap stunt

The FAA had previously denied a request from Red Bull to do the stunt, as reported by Fox News. The agency wrote: “The FAA finds that an exemption would not be in the public interest. We cannot find that the proposed operation would not adversely affect safety.”

The statement continued: “The FAA does not evaluate these deficiencies in greater detail because the petitioner does not provide a sufficient public interest case. Additionally, granting the petitioner’s request for relief would be contrary to previous denials of requests for relief from the same regulation to allow the flight crew to leave the flight deck and airplane during the operation of the airplane so as to allow the airplane to simulate a crash landing.

“Because the FAA cannot conclude that the operations for which relief is sought (i.e., an operation without a pilot in the airplane and at the controls) would not adversely affect safety, and because the petitioner can continue to perform this demonstration in compliance with FAA regulations by including an additional pilot for each airplane, there is no public interest in granting the exemption request.”

Apparently Red Bull made a compelling enough argument to receive the eventual permission necessary. But after the stunt ended in flames, the next attempt may not occur for a significant period of time.