WATCH: Trucker Provides Instant Backup to State Trooper Who Got Socked in the Face

A trucker provided backup to authorities looking to catch an assailant who allegedly punched a Florida State Trooper in the face. According to Fox News, the Florida law enforcement official was attacked on an interstate in Tampa on Friday (March 18th) after interacting with the suspect. When the police officer told the suspect that he cannot walk on the side of the interstate, he revealed that he was kicked out of his mother’s home and that’s why he was walking on the side of the interstate.

However, things took a turn between the two when the police officer began writing an arrest report. In the report, the official shared, “I then searched the subject and attempted to place him in the back of my patrol car. The subject became argumentative and stated that I am bothering him and that he would like to be left alone.”

That’s when things got a little messy. The police officer wrote that the subject then pulled away from him. And then threw a punch with his left and struck the officer in the face.

The Florida State Trooper’s Dashcam Shows the Entire Ordeal

The Florida State Trooper’s dashcam managed to capture the entire incident, including when the suspect punched the officer. Following the first assault, the officer and the suspect scuffled on the side of the road. The video also showed the suspect hitting the officer numerous times during the scuffle. Luckily, a trucker, along with another driver, pulled over and helped the officer subdue the suspect.

Following the incident, the Florida State Patrol issued a statement thanking those who helped the trooper involved in the incident. “The FHP thanks all the Good Samaritans that stopped on I-4, in both directions, on Friday morning in Tampa to help our Trooper. ”

Meanwhile, the suspect was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail. He was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. He was also charged with resisting an officer with violence. The trooper luckily only sustained a bloody nose as a result of the assault.