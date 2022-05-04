WATCH: Video Shows Daredevil Climb San Francisco’s Tallest Building With No Ropes

Earlier today in San Francisco a daredevil climbed the tallest building in the city, Salesforce Tower. He almost scaled the entire building. The news came out as residents and commuters were surprised to see a man climbing the building in the late morning. The man was later taken into police custody.

San Francisco Daredevil

A climber was spotted on the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco on Tuesday morning

The climber turned out to be Maison Des Champs, an activist climber

Residents and commuters noticed the climber from the street as well as in the office building itself

There has been no word about legal consequences after officials condemned the climb

It isn’t every day that you see something like this happen. You would have to be about crazy to decide to free climb a San Francisco skyscraper. The scene caused people on the street and in the office building to stop what they were doing to watch at least for a little while.

The outside of the building is covered with metal railings. The man appeared to climb the Salesforce Tower with just a pair of climbing gloves and a lot of focus. Usually, things like this end with an arrest, although it is unclear if that is going to happen in this case.

Officials Condemned the Climber

Early on in the situation, San Francisco Fire Department officials commented on the incident. They condemned it and asked others to come together to condemn it as well.

“This person is placing firefighters’ lives and the public’s safety at risk,” an official said. “AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action.”

There were tons of people in the building that saw what was happening. Of course, there were also plenty of folks down on the street that looked up and saw what was happening. The climber in question was doing an impressively good job. Climbing the metal rails from each floor, almost all 60 of them.

Walking to get coffee in San Francisco and this dude is just climbing a building pic.twitter.com/aTzeXLVBa8 — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) May 3, 2022

After watching the man climb the building, it was clear that he had done this sort of thing before. It turns out, according to TMZ, it was Maison Des Champs, a rock climber turned skyscraper climber. He is an activist that uses his climbing as a way to garner attention for his causes.

He had no safety ropes, no nets, and was genuinely climbing with just his hands, arms, legs, and feet. An impressive act of physical strength and control. The winds get pretty serious when you’re almost 1,000 feet in the air. I’m sure his knuckles will be white for a few days after grabbing onto those rails for so long.

Personally, I prefer the story about the raccoon that was climbing that building a few years ago. Do y’all remember that?

While it is kinda cool to see people climb buildings, let’s just not? If something goes wrong, there is just so much that could go wrong, then a lot of people might witness or be a part of something awful. Thankfully, the San Francisco daredevil got down safely.